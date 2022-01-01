|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Dutchman
|Марк Айшем
|2:52
|2
|A Capable Boy
|Марк Айшем
|1:33
|3
|A Model Citizen
|Марк Айшем
|1:19
|4
|Bye Bye Blackbird
|Марк Айшем
|3:21
|5
|Rebecca
|Марк Айшем
|1:23
|6
|A Girl Who's Not Named Lola
|Марк Айшем
|0:48
|7
|Oyfn Pripetshok (On the Earth)
|Марк Айшем
|1:56
|8
|Manhattan
|Марк Айшем
|0:40
|9
|Bathgate Avenue
|Марк Айшем
|0:48
|10
|I'm in the Mood For Love
|Марк Айшем
|2:17
|11
|Killer of Dreams
|Марк Айшем
|2:09
|12
|To the Fields of Onandaga
|Марк Айшем
|1:49
|13
|Latest Developement
|Марк Айшем
|1:43
|14
|I Get a Kick Out of You
|Марк Айшем
|1:29
|15
|Miss Lola Miss Drew
|Марк Айшем
|1:54
|16
|A Country Town
|Марк Айшем
|0:42
|17
|Irving and Otto
|Марк Айшем
|1:27
|18
|My Romance
|Марк Айшем
|1:57
|19
|A Chase at the Races
|Марк Айшем
|3:15
|20
|Drew Preston
|Марк Айшем
|3:35
|21
|Billy Bathgate
|Марк Айшем
|4:06