1 The Dutchman Марк Айшем 2:52

2 A Capable Boy Марк Айшем 1:33

3 A Model Citizen Марк Айшем 1:19

4 Bye Bye Blackbird Марк Айшем 3:21

5 Rebecca Марк Айшем 1:23

6 A Girl Who's Not Named Lola Марк Айшем 0:48

7 Oyfn Pripetshok (On the Earth) Марк Айшем 1:56

8 Manhattan Марк Айшем 0:40

9 Bathgate Avenue Марк Айшем 0:48

10 I'm in the Mood For Love Марк Айшем 2:17

11 Killer of Dreams Марк Айшем 2:09

12 To the Fields of Onandaga Марк Айшем 1:49

13 Latest Developement Марк Айшем 1:43

14 I Get a Kick Out of You Марк Айшем 1:29

15 Miss Lola Miss Drew Марк Айшем 1:54

16 A Country Town Марк Айшем 0:42

17 Irving and Otto Марк Айшем 1:27

18 My Romance Марк Айшем 1:57

19 A Chase at the Races Марк Айшем 3:15

20 Drew Preston Марк Айшем 3:35