Билли Батгейт Билли Батгейт
Киноафиша Фильмы Билли Батгейт Музыка из фильма «Билли Батгейт» (1991)
Billy Bathgate Билли Батгейт 1991 / США
6.3 Оцените
15 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Билли Батгейт» (1991)

Billy Bathgate (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Billy Bathgate (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Марк Айшем
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Dutchman Марк Айшем 2:52
2 A Capable Boy Марк Айшем 1:33
3 A Model Citizen Марк Айшем 1:19
4 Bye Bye Blackbird Марк Айшем 3:21
5 Rebecca Марк Айшем 1:23
6 A Girl Who's Not Named Lola Марк Айшем 0:48
7 Oyfn Pripetshok (On the Earth) Марк Айшем 1:56
8 Manhattan Марк Айшем 0:40
9 Bathgate Avenue Марк Айшем 0:48
10 I'm in the Mood For Love Марк Айшем 2:17
11 Killer of Dreams Марк Айшем 2:09
12 To the Fields of Onandaga Марк Айшем 1:49
13 Latest Developement Марк Айшем 1:43
14 I Get a Kick Out of You Марк Айшем 1:29
15 Miss Lola Miss Drew Марк Айшем 1:54
16 A Country Town Марк Айшем 0:42
17 Irving and Otto Марк Айшем 1:27
18 My Romance Марк Айшем 1:57
19 A Chase at the Races Марк Айшем 3:15
20 Drew Preston Марк Айшем 3:35
21 Billy Bathgate Марк Айшем 4:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Билли Батгейт» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Билли Батгейт» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
