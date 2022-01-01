1 Star Wars Main Title and the Arrival at Naboo John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 2:55

2 Duel of the Fates John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:14

3 Anakin's Theme John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:09

4 Jar Jar's Introduction and the Swim to Otoh Gunga John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 5:08

5 The Sith Spacecraft and the Droid Battle John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 2:37

6 The Trip to the Naboo Temple and the Audience with Boss Nass John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:07

7 The Arrival at Tatooine and the Flag Parade John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:04

8 He Is the Chosen One John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:53

9 Anakin Defeats Sebulba John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:24

10 Passage Through the Planet Core John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:40

11 Watto's Deal and Kids at Play John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:57

12 Panaka and the Queen's Protectors John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:24

13 Queen Amidala and the Naboo Palace John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:52

14 The Droid Invasion and the Appearance of Darth Maul John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 5:14

15 Qui-Gon's Noble End John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:48

16 The High Council Meeting and Qui-Gon's Funeral John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:09