|1
|Star Wars Main Title and the Arrival at Naboo
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|2:55
|2
|Duel of the Fates
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|4:14
|3
|Anakin's Theme
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|3:09
|4
|Jar Jar's Introduction and the Swim to Otoh Gunga
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|5:08
|5
|The Sith Spacecraft and the Droid Battle
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|2:37
|6
|The Trip to the Naboo Temple and the Audience with Boss Nass
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|4:07
|7
|The Arrival at Tatooine and the Flag Parade
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|4:04
|8
|He Is the Chosen One
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|3:53
|9
|Anakin Defeats Sebulba
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|4:24
|10
|Passage Through the Planet Core
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|4:40
|11
|Watto's Deal and Kids at Play
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|4:57
|12
|Panaka and the Queen's Protectors
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|3:24
|13
|Queen Amidala and the Naboo Palace
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|4:52
|14
|The Droid Invasion and the Appearance of Darth Maul
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|5:14
|15
|Qui-Gon's Noble End
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|3:48
|16
|The High Council Meeting and Qui-Gon's Funeral
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|3:09
|17
|Augie's Great Municipal Band / End Credits
|John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams
|9:38