Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Звездные войны: эпизод I - Скрытая угроза Звездные войны: эпизод I - Скрытая угроза
Киноафиша Фильмы Звездные войны: эпизод I - Скрытая угроза Музыка из фильма «Звездные войны: эпизод I - Скрытая угроза» (1999)
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace Звездные войны: эпизод I - Скрытая угроза 1999 / США
7.3 Оцените
21 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Звездные войны: эпизод I - Скрытая угроза» (1999)

Вся информация о фильме
Звёздные войны: Скрытая угроза (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Звёздные войны: Скрытая угроза (Оригинальный саундтрек) 17 композиций. John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Star Wars Main Title and the Arrival at Naboo John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 2:55
2 Duel of the Fates John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:14
3 Anakin's Theme John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:09
4 Jar Jar's Introduction and the Swim to Otoh Gunga John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 5:08
5 The Sith Spacecraft and the Droid Battle John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 2:37
6 The Trip to the Naboo Temple and the Audience with Boss Nass John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:07
7 The Arrival at Tatooine and the Flag Parade John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:04
8 He Is the Chosen One John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:53
9 Anakin Defeats Sebulba John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:24
10 Passage Through the Planet Core John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:40
11 Watto's Deal and Kids at Play John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:57
12 Panaka and the Queen's Protectors John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:24
13 Queen Amidala and the Naboo Palace John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 4:52
14 The Droid Invasion and the Appearance of Darth Maul John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 5:14
15 Qui-Gon's Noble End John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:48
16 The High Council Meeting and Qui-Gon's Funeral John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 3:09
17 Augie's Great Municipal Band / End Credits John Williams, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, New London Children's Choir / John Williams 9:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Звездные войны: эпизод I - Скрытая угроза» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Звездные войны: эпизод I - Скрытая угроза» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши