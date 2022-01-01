Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Голубая бездна
Голубая бездна Музыка из фильма «Голубая бездна» (1988)
Le Grand lue / The Big Blue Голубая бездна 1988 / Франция / США / Италия
8.1 Оцените
11 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Голубая бездна» (1988)

The Big Blue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Big Blue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Eric Serra
Blue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Blue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 7 композиций. Kylie Minogue, Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay Prakash, Shreya Ghoshal, Rashid Ali, Blaaze, Raqeeb Aalam, Sonu Kakkar, Jaspeert Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dilshad, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Madhushree
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Big Blue (Overture) Eric Serra 4:48
2 Deep Blue Dream Eric Serra 1:34
3 Sailing to Death Eric Serra 2:23
4 Rescue in a Wreck Eric Serra 2:35
5 La Raya Eric Serra 2:06
6 Huacracocha Eric Serra 5:30
7 Water Works Eric Serra 3:12
8 Between the Sky-Scrapers Eric Serra 1:07
9 Remembering a Heartbeat Eric Serra 1:16
10 Spaghetti Del Mare Eric Serra 2:03
11 Let Them Try Eric Serra / Люк Бессон 3:21
12 Synchronised Instant Eric Serra 2:11
13 Homo Delphinus Eric Serra 8:10
14 The Monastery of Amorgos Eric Serra 1:17
15 Much Better Down There Eric Serra 1:40
16 Cruise of the Dolphin Tribe Eric Serra 2:43
17 Second Dive Eric Serra 1:51
18 Leaving the World Behind Eric Serra 2:28
19 My Lady Blue Eric Serra 5:21
20 La Raya (Original Demo) Eric Serra 1:40
21 Let Them Try (Original Demo) Eric Serra / Люк Бессон 0:48
22 The Big Blue Overture (Original Demo) Eric Serra 2:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Голубая бездна» (1988) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Голубая бездна» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
