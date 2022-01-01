|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Big Blue (Overture)
|Eric Serra
|4:48
|2
|Deep Blue Dream
|Eric Serra
|1:34
|3
|Sailing to Death
|Eric Serra
|2:23
|4
|Rescue in a Wreck
|Eric Serra
|2:35
|5
|La Raya
|Eric Serra
|2:06
|6
|Huacracocha
|Eric Serra
|5:30
|7
|Water Works
|Eric Serra
|3:12
|8
|Between the Sky-Scrapers
|Eric Serra
|1:07
|9
|Remembering a Heartbeat
|Eric Serra
|1:16
|10
|Spaghetti Del Mare
|Eric Serra
|2:03
|11
|Let Them Try
|Eric Serra / Люк Бессон
|3:21
|12
|Synchronised Instant
|Eric Serra
|2:11
|13
|Homo Delphinus
|Eric Serra
|8:10
|14
|The Monastery of Amorgos
|Eric Serra
|1:17
|15
|Much Better Down There
|Eric Serra
|1:40
|16
|Cruise of the Dolphin Tribe
|Eric Serra
|2:43
|17
|Second Dive
|Eric Serra
|1:51
|18
|Leaving the World Behind
|Eric Serra
|2:28
|19
|My Lady Blue
|Eric Serra
|5:21
|20
|La Raya (Original Demo)
|Eric Serra
|1:40
|21
|Let Them Try (Original Demo)
|Eric Serra / Люк Бессон
|0:48
|22
|The Big Blue Overture (Original Demo)
|Eric Serra
|2:47