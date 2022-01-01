|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Talk To Him
|Eric Serra
|2:32
|2
|A Sword In a Field
|Eric Serra
|0:50
|3
|Joan and the Wolves
|Eric Serra
|1:18
|4
|Burying Our Children
|Eric Serra
|1:33
|5
|No Amen
|Eric Serra
|1:50
|6
|At One With You
|Eric Serra
|1:12
|7
|Chinon
|Eric Serra
|1:02
|8
|Yolande
|Eric Serra
|1:36
|9
|The Messenger of God
|Eric Serra
|2:44
|10
|Find Him
|Eric Serra
|1:16
|11
|Secrets of a Strange Wind
|Eric Serra
|4:53
|12
|To the King of England
|Eric Serra
|1:45
|13
|Sent By God
|Eric Serra
|0:51
|14
|Procession To Orleans
|Eric Serra
|1:32
|15
|Recrossing the River
|Eric Serra
|2:22
|16
|The Tourelles
|Eric Serra
|4:07
|17
|La Hire's Lucky Charm
|Eric Serra
|1:51
|18
|To Arms
|Eric Serra
|6:00
|19
|Armaturam Dei
|Eric Serra
|3:15
|20
|The Miracle of Orleans
|Eric Serra
|1:58
|21
|Rex Coronatur
|Eric Serra
|2:49
|22
|Trial
|Eric Serra / Sébastien Cortella
|3:37
|23
|Anger and Confession
|Eric Serra
|2:02
|24
|Answer Me
|Eric Serra
|1:12
|25
|The Repentance
|Eric Serra
|2:52
|26
|Angelus In Medio Ignis
|Eric Serra / Carl Orff
|2:18
|27
|My Heart Calling (feat. Noa)
|Eric Serra / Achinoam Nini
|4:23