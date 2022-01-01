Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Жанна д'Арк Жанна д'Арк
The Messenger: The Story Of Joan Of Arc Жанна д'Арк 1999 / Франция
6.4 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Жанна д'Арк» (1999)

Jeanne d'Arc (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Jeanne d'Arc (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Eric Serra
1 Talk To Him Eric Serra 2:32
2 A Sword In a Field Eric Serra 0:50
3 Joan and the Wolves Eric Serra 1:18
4 Burying Our Children Eric Serra 1:33
5 No Amen Eric Serra 1:50
6 At One With You Eric Serra 1:12
7 Chinon Eric Serra 1:02
8 Yolande Eric Serra 1:36
9 The Messenger of God Eric Serra 2:44
10 Find Him Eric Serra 1:16
11 Secrets of a Strange Wind Eric Serra 4:53
12 To the King of England Eric Serra 1:45
13 Sent By God Eric Serra 0:51
14 Procession To Orleans Eric Serra 1:32
15 Recrossing the River Eric Serra 2:22
16 The Tourelles Eric Serra 4:07
17 La Hire's Lucky Charm Eric Serra 1:51
18 To Arms Eric Serra 6:00
19 Armaturam Dei Eric Serra 3:15
20 The Miracle of Orleans Eric Serra 1:58
21 Rex Coronatur Eric Serra 2:49
22 Trial Eric Serra / Sébastien Cortella 3:37
23 Anger and Confession Eric Serra 2:02
24 Answer Me Eric Serra 1:12
25 The Repentance Eric Serra 2:52
26 Angelus In Medio Ignis Eric Serra / Carl Orff 2:18
27 My Heart Calling (feat. Noa) Eric Serra / Achinoam Nini 4:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Жанна д'Арк» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Жанна д'Арк» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
