Когда ты в последний раз видел своего отца? Когда ты в последний раз видел своего отца?
Киноафиша Фильмы Когда ты в последний раз видел своего отца? Музыка из фильма «Когда ты в последний раз видел своего отца?» (2007)
And When Did You Last See Your Father? Когда ты в последний раз видел своего отца? 2007 / Великобритания
6.3 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Когда ты в последний раз видел своего отца?» (2007)

And When Did You Last See Your Father? (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
And When Did You Last See Your Father? (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 22 композиции. Barrington Pheloung
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Stars - The Magical Fascination Barrington Pheloung 1:16
2 My Infallible Father Barrington Pheloung 2:09
3 What Do You Think? - A Love Theme Barrington Pheloung 1:19
4 No, It's Something Barrington Pheloung 1:48
5 A Childhood Search Barrington Pheloung 1:36
6 Casta Diva (from Norma) Barrington Pheloung 6:39
7 Intimate Memories Barrington Pheloung 2:40
8 Complex Memories Barrington Pheloung 1:09
9 Who Is My Dad? Barrington Pheloung 1:13
10 Childhood Wonders Barrington Pheloung 2:34
11 Searching for the Past Barrington Pheloung 1:30
12 Family Questions Barrington Pheloung 2:37
13 First Loves Barrington Pheloung 0:56
14 Andante (from Keyboard Concert in G minor BWV 1058) Barrington Pheloung 6:51
15 Just Stop Barrington Pheloung 0:49
16 A Happy End Barrington Pheloung 2:08
17 Certain Beauty - A Father's Love Barrington Pheloung 1:31
18 Adagio (from Piano Trio in E flat major D.897) Barrington Pheloung 10:36
19 Saying Goodbye Barrington Pheloung 2:55
20 The Catharsis Barrington Pheloung 2:59
21 And When Did You Last See Your Father? Barrington Pheloung 2:40
22 Main Theme - Hope Barrington Pheloung 5:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Когда ты в последний раз видел своего отца?» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Когда ты в последний раз видел своего отца?» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
