|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Stars - The Magical Fascination
|Barrington Pheloung
|1:16
|2
|My Infallible Father
|Barrington Pheloung
|2:09
|3
|What Do You Think? - A Love Theme
|Barrington Pheloung
|1:19
|4
|No, It's Something
|Barrington Pheloung
|1:48
|5
|A Childhood Search
|Barrington Pheloung
|1:36
|6
|Casta Diva (from Norma)
|Barrington Pheloung
|6:39
|7
|Intimate Memories
|Barrington Pheloung
|2:40
|8
|Complex Memories
|Barrington Pheloung
|1:09
|9
|Who Is My Dad?
|Barrington Pheloung
|1:13
|10
|Childhood Wonders
|Barrington Pheloung
|2:34
|11
|Searching for the Past
|Barrington Pheloung
|1:30
|12
|Family Questions
|Barrington Pheloung
|2:37
|13
|First Loves
|Barrington Pheloung
|0:56
|14
|Andante (from Keyboard Concert in G minor BWV 1058)
|Barrington Pheloung
|6:51
|15
|Just Stop
|Barrington Pheloung
|0:49
|16
|A Happy End
|Barrington Pheloung
|2:08
|17
|Certain Beauty - A Father's Love
|Barrington Pheloung
|1:31
|18
|Adagio (from Piano Trio in E flat major D.897)
|Barrington Pheloung
|10:36
|19
|Saying Goodbye
|Barrington Pheloung
|2:55
|20
|The Catharsis
|Barrington Pheloung
|2:59
|21
|And When Did You Last See Your Father?
|Barrington Pheloung
|2:40
|22
|Main Theme - Hope
|Barrington Pheloung
|5:23