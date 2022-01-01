|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hellbound / Second Sight Seance
|Christopher Young
|7:29
|2
|Looking Through a Woman
|Christopher Young
|5:28
|3
|Something to Think About
|Christopher Young
|4:25
|4
|'Skin Her Alive'
|Christopher Young
|1:47
|5
|Stringing the Puppet
|Christopher Young
|4:55
|6
|Hall of Mirrors
|Christopher Young
|7:47
|7
|Dead or Living?
|Christopher Young
|2:51
|8
|Leviathan
|Christopher Young
|3:25
|9
|Sketch with Fire
|Christopher Young
|2:56
|10
|Chemical Entertainment
|Christopher Young
|6:35
|11
|Obscene Kiss
|Christopher Young
|4:59
|12
|Headless Wizard
|Christopher Young
|5:33
|13
|What's Your Pleasure?
|Christopher Young
|3:06