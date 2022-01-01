|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hellraiser
|Christopher Young
|1:42
|2
|Resurrection
|Christopher Young
|2:34
|3
|Hellbound Heart
|Christopher Young
|5:03
|4
|The Lament Configuration
|Christopher Young
|3:33
|5
|Reunion
|Christopher Young
|3:14
|6
|A Quick Death
|Christopher Young
|1:19
|7
|Seduction and Pursuit
|Christopher Young
|3:03
|8
|In Love’s Name
|Christopher Young
|3:01
|9
|The Cenobites
|Christopher Young
|4:15
|10
|The Rat Slice Quartet
|Christopher Young
|3:23
|11
|Re-Resurrection
|Christopher Young
|2:36
|12
|Uncle Frank
|Christopher Young
|3:02
|13
|Brought On By Night
|Christopher Young
|2:36
|14
|Another Puzzle
|Christopher Young
|4:12