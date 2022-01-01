|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Wehe khorazin
|Popol Vuh
|5:33
|2
|Scene From "Ernani"
|Popol Vuh
|5:53
|3
|Engel der luft
|Popol Vuh
|2:37
|4
|Ridi pagliacci
|Popol Vuh
|3:11
|5
|O paradiso
|Popol Vuh
|3:38
|6
|Kind mit geige
|Popol Vuh
|0:57
|7
|Im garten der gemeinschaft
|Popol Vuh
|2:26
|8
|Blasmusik
|Popol Vuh
|0:43
|9
|Tod und verklärung
|Popol Vuh
|2:55
|10
|Musik aus burundi
|Popol Vuh
|1:52
|11
|Il sogno
|Popol Vuh
|2:39
|12
|Quartett (From "Rigoletto")
|Popol Vuh
|4:00
|13
|Oh mimi, tu piu non torni
|Popol Vuh
|3:05
|14
|Als lebten die engel auf erden
|Popol Vuh
|2:07
|15
|A te o cara, amor talora
|Popol Vuh
|5:50