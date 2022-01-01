Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Фицкарральдо
Fitzcarraldo Фицкарральдо 1982 / Германия / Перу
8.1 Оцените
13 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Фицкарральдо» (1982)

Fitzcarraldo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Fitzcarraldo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Popol Vuh
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Wehe khorazin Popol Vuh 5:33
2 Scene From "Ernani" Popol Vuh 5:53
3 Engel der luft Popol Vuh 2:37
4 Ridi pagliacci Popol Vuh 3:11
5 O paradiso Popol Vuh 3:38
6 Kind mit geige Popol Vuh 0:57
7 Im garten der gemeinschaft Popol Vuh 2:26
8 Blasmusik Popol Vuh 0:43
9 Tod und verklärung Popol Vuh 2:55
10 Musik aus burundi Popol Vuh 1:52
11 Il sogno Popol Vuh 2:39
12 Quartett (From "Rigoletto") Popol Vuh 4:00
13 Oh mimi, tu piu non torni Popol Vuh 3:05
14 Als lebten die engel auf erden Popol Vuh 2:07
15 A te o cara, amor talora Popol Vuh 5:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Фицкарральдо» (1982) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Фицкарральдо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
