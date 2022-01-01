Оповещения от Киноафиши
Война Чарли Уилсона Война Чарли Уилсона
Киноафиша Фильмы Война Чарли Уилсона Музыка из фильма «Война Чарли Уилсона» (2007)
Charlie Wilson's War Война Чарли Уилсона 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «Война Чарли Уилсона» (2007)

Charlie Wilson's War (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Charlie Wilson's War (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Grant Gershon, James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Grant Gershon
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Charlie Wilson James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 3:04
2 Telex Machine James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 1:31
3 Jailbait James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 1:04
4 Refugee Camp James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 5:08
5 It's Up To Me James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 2:39
6 The Belly Dancer James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Grant Gershon / Gingger Shankar 2:42
7 Turning the Tide James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 8:35
8 Where's It At, Charlie? James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 1:13
9 Balcony James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 1:29
10 Honored Colleague James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 5:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Война Чарли Уилсона» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Война Чарли Уилсона» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
