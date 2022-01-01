|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Back in the Good Old World (Gypsy)
|Tom Waits
|2:30
|2
|Los Angeles Mood (Chromium Descensions) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|2:35
|3
|Los Angeles Theme (Another Private Dick) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|4:29
|4
|New York Theme (Hey, You Can Have That Heart Attack Outside Buddy) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|4:04
|5
|New York Mood (New Haircut and a Busted Lip) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|2:38
|6
|Baby, I'm Not a Baby Anymore (Beatrice Theme) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|1:58
|7
|Good Old World (Waltz)
|Tom Waits
|2:47
|8
|Carnival (Brunello Del Montalcino) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|3:07
|9
|On the Other Side of the World
|Tom Waits
|5:19
|10
|Good Old World (Gypsy) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|2:19
|11
|Paris Mood (Un De Fromage) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|2:38
|12
|Dragging a Dead Priest (Instrumental) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|4:00
|13
|Helsinki Mood (Instrumental) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|4:10
|14
|Carnival Bob's Confession (Instrumental) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|2:17
|15
|The Good Old World (Waltz)
|Tom Waits
|3:55
|16
|On the Other Side of the World (Instrumental) [Instrumental]
|Tom Waits
|3:59