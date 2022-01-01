Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ночь на земле
Night on Earth Ночь на земле 1991 / США
7.9 Оцените
14 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Ночь на земле» (1991)

Night on Earth
Night on Earth 16 композиций. Tom Waits
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Back in the Good Old World (Gypsy) Tom Waits 2:30
2 Los Angeles Mood (Chromium Descensions) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 2:35
3 Los Angeles Theme (Another Private Dick) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 4:29
4 New York Theme (Hey, You Can Have That Heart Attack Outside Buddy) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 4:04
5 New York Mood (New Haircut and a Busted Lip) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 2:38
6 Baby, I'm Not a Baby Anymore (Beatrice Theme) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 1:58
7 Good Old World (Waltz) Tom Waits 2:47
8 Carnival (Brunello Del Montalcino) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 3:07
9 On the Other Side of the World Tom Waits 5:19
10 Good Old World (Gypsy) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 2:19
11 Paris Mood (Un De Fromage) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 2:38
12 Dragging a Dead Priest (Instrumental) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 4:00
13 Helsinki Mood (Instrumental) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 4:10
14 Carnival Bob's Confession (Instrumental) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 2:17
15 The Good Old World (Waltz) Tom Waits 3:55
16 On the Other Side of the World (Instrumental) [Instrumental] Tom Waits 3:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ночь на земле» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ночь на земле» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
