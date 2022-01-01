Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Таинственный поезд Таинственный поезд
Киноафиша Фильмы Таинственный поезд Музыка из фильма «Таинственный поезд» (1989)
Mystery Train Таинственный поезд 1989 / США
6.4 Оцените
10 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Таинственный поезд» (1989)

Вся информация о фильме
Mystery Train (Original Soundtrack Recording)
Mystery Train (Original Soundtrack Recording) 16 композиций. Elvis Presley, Junior Parker, Otis Redding, Roy Orbison, Rufus Thomas, Bobby "Blue" Bland, The Bar-Kays, John Lurie
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mystery Train Elvis Presley / Samuel Phillips 2:24
2 Mystery Train Junior Parker / Samuel Phillips 2:24
3 Blue Moon Elvis Presley / Lorenz Hart 2:38
4 Pain In My Heart Otis Redding 2:23
5 Domino Roy Orbison / Samuel Phillips 2:16
6 The Memphis Train Rufus Thomas 2:31
7 Get Your Money Where You Spend Your Time Bobby "Blue" Bland 3:47
8 Soul Finger The Bar-Kays / Ronnie Caldwell 2:23
9 Mystery Train (Suite) John Lurie 2:10
10 Tuesday Night In Memphis (Suite) John Lurie 3:23
11 Girls (Suite) John Lurie 1:25
12 Italian Walk John Lurie 0:59
13 A Lawyer Can't Take You to Another Planet (Suite) John Lurie 4:30
14 Dream Sun King John Lurie 0:18
15 Chaucer Street John Lurie 3:46
16 Tuesday Night In Memphis John Lurie 2:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Таинственный поезд» (1989) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Таинственный поезд» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Приложение киноафиши