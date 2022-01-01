|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mystery Train
|Elvis Presley / Samuel Phillips
|2:24
|2
|Mystery Train
|Junior Parker / Samuel Phillips
|2:24
|3
|Blue Moon
|Elvis Presley / Lorenz Hart
|2:38
|4
|Pain In My Heart
|Otis Redding
|2:23
|5
|Domino
|Roy Orbison / Samuel Phillips
|2:16
|6
|The Memphis Train
|Rufus Thomas
|2:31
|7
|Get Your Money Where You Spend Your Time
|Bobby "Blue" Bland
|3:47
|8
|Soul Finger
|The Bar-Kays / Ronnie Caldwell
|2:23
|9
|Mystery Train (Suite)
|John Lurie
|2:10
|10
|Tuesday Night In Memphis (Suite)
|John Lurie
|3:23
|11
|Girls (Suite)
|John Lurie
|1:25
|12
|Italian Walk
|John Lurie
|0:59
|13
|A Lawyer Can't Take You to Another Planet (Suite)
|John Lurie
|4:30
|14
|Dream Sun King
|John Lurie
|0:18
|15
|Chaucer Street
|John Lurie
|3:46
|16
|Tuesday Night In Memphis
|John Lurie
|2:29