Остров Остров
The Island Остров 2005 / США
7.5 Оцените
33 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Остров» (2005)

The Island (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Island (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Стив Яблонски
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Island Awaits You Стив Яблонски 2:22
2 Where Do These Tubes Go? Стив Яблонски 2:07
3 Sector 6 Стив Яблонски 2:50
4 Starkweather Стив Яблонски 4:12
5 Agnate Ukuleles Стив Яблонски 2:38
6 You Have A Special Purpose In Life Стив Яблонски 4:35
7 Mass Vehicular Carnage Стив Яблонски 2:26
8 Renovatio Стив Яблонски 4:12
9 I'm Not Ready To Die Стив Яблонски 2:32
10 This Tongue Thing's Amazing Стив Яблонски 4:29
11 Mass Winnings Стив Яблонски 5:08
12 The Craziest Mess I've Ever Seen Стив Яблонски 5:07
13 Send In The Clones Стив Яблонски 4:30
14 My Name Is Lincoln Стив Яблонски 3:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Остров» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Остров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
