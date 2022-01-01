1 The Island Awaits You Стив Яблонски 2:22

2 Where Do These Tubes Go? Стив Яблонски 2:07

3 Sector 6 Стив Яблонски 2:50

4 Starkweather Стив Яблонски 4:12

5 Agnate Ukuleles Стив Яблонски 2:38

6 You Have A Special Purpose In Life Стив Яблонски 4:35

7 Mass Vehicular Carnage Стив Яблонски 2:26

8 Renovatio Стив Яблонски 4:12

9 I'm Not Ready To Die Стив Яблонски 2:32

10 This Tongue Thing's Amazing Стив Яблонски 4:29

11 Mass Winnings Стив Яблонски 5:08

12 The Craziest Mess I've Ever Seen Стив Яблонски 5:07

13 Send In The Clones Стив Яблонски 4:30