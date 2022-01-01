|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Island Awaits You
|Стив Яблонски
|2:22
|2
|Where Do These Tubes Go?
|Стив Яблонски
|2:07
|3
|Sector 6
|Стив Яблонски
|2:50
|4
|Starkweather
|Стив Яблонски
|4:12
|5
|Agnate Ukuleles
|Стив Яблонски
|2:38
|6
|You Have A Special Purpose In Life
|Стив Яблонски
|4:35
|7
|Mass Vehicular Carnage
|Стив Яблонски
|2:26
|8
|Renovatio
|Стив Яблонски
|4:12
|9
|I'm Not Ready To Die
|Стив Яблонски
|2:32
|10
|This Tongue Thing's Amazing
|Стив Яблонски
|4:29
|11
|Mass Winnings
|Стив Яблонски
|5:08
|12
|The Craziest Mess I've Ever Seen
|Стив Яблонски
|5:07
|13
|Send In The Clones
|Стив Яблонски
|4:30
|14
|My Name Is Lincoln
|Стив Яблонски
|3:42