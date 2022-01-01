|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|These Days
|Chantal Kreviazuk / John Ondrasik
|3:56
|2
|Unwritten
|Natasha Bedingfield / Wayne Rodrigues
|4:18
|3
|Black Roses Red
|Alana Grace / Jeff Cohen
|4:10
|4
|If God Made You (Radio Remix)
|Five for Fighting / John Ondrasik
|4:15
|5
|Just for You
|William Tell / Mike Green
|3:45
|6
|Closer to You
|Brandi Carlile
|2:53
|7
|No Sleep Tonight
|The Faders / Cheryl Parker
|2:59
|8
|I Want You to Know
|Chantal Kreviazuk / Raine Maida
|3:18
|9
|Be Be Your Love
|Rachael Yamagata / John Alagia
|4:13
|10
|Sun's Gonna Rise
|Shannon Curfman / Dave Bassett
|3:54
|11
|Simple
|Katy Perry / Matthew Thiessen
|3:38
|12
|Always There In You
|Valli Girls
|3:45