Джинсы - талисман
Музыка из фильма «Джинсы - талисман» (2005)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Джинсы - талисман 2005 / США
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Джинсы - талисман» (2005)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (Music from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Chantal Kreviazuk, Natasha Bedingfield, Alana Grace, Five for Fighting, William Tell, Brandi Carlile, The Faders, Rachael Yamagata, Shannon Curfman, Katy Perry, Valli Girls
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 These Days Chantal Kreviazuk / John Ondrasik 3:56
2 Unwritten Natasha Bedingfield / Wayne Rodrigues 4:18
3 Black Roses Red Alana Grace / Jeff Cohen 4:10
4 If God Made You (Radio Remix) Five for Fighting / John Ondrasik 4:15
5 Just for You William Tell / Mike Green 3:45
6 Closer to You Brandi Carlile 2:53
7 No Sleep Tonight The Faders / Cheryl Parker 2:59
8 I Want You to Know Chantal Kreviazuk / Raine Maida 3:18
9 Be Be Your Love Rachael Yamagata / John Alagia 4:13
10 Sun's Gonna Rise Shannon Curfman / Dave Bassett 3:54
11 Simple Katy Perry / Matthew Thiessen 3:38
12 Always There In You Valli Girls 3:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джинсы - талисман» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джинсы - талисман» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
