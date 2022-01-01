Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Мадагаскар Мадагаскар
Киноафиша Фильмы Мадагаскар Музыка из мультфильма «Мадагаскар» (2005)
Madagascar Мадагаскар 2005 / США
7.5 Оцените
61 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Мадагаскар» (2005)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Madagascar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Madagascar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Hans Zimmer, Erick Morillo, Саша Барон Коэн, The Ventures, Earth, Wind & Fire, James Dooley, Vangelis, Bee Gees, Heitor Pereira, Hans Zimmer, James S. Levine, Louis Armstrong
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Best Friends Hans Zimmer / James S. Levine 2:24
2 I Like to Move It Erick Morillo, Саша Барон Коэн 3:52
3 Hawaii Five-O The Ventures / Morton Stevens 1:49
4 Boogie Wonderland Earth, Wind & Fire / Allee Willis 4:48
5 Whacked out Conspiracy James Dooley 2:16
6 Chariots of Fire Vangelis 3:29
7 Stayin' Alive Bee Gees / Barry Gibb 4:43
8 Zoosters Breakout Hans Zimmer 1:39
9 Born Free Hans Zimmer / John Barry 1:24
10 The Foosa Attack Heitor Pereira 0:36
11 Beacon of Liberty Hans Zimmer, James S. Levine / James S. Levine 2:09
12 What a Wonderful World (Single Version) Louis Armstrong 2:16
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Мадагаскар» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Мадагаскар» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Приложение киноафиши