|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Semi-Charmed Life
|Third Eye Blind / Stephan Jenkins
|4:27
|2
|Walking On the Sun
|Smash Mouth / Steve Harwell
|3:25
|3
|Save Tonight
|Eagle-Eye Cherry
|3:53
|4
|Mint Car
|The Cure / Simon Gallup
|3:29
|5
|Mad About You
|Hooverphonic / Callier
|3:43
|6
|Trouble
|Ray LaMontagne
|3:59
|7
|Know Nothing
|Travis
|3:00
|8
|If You Leave Me Now
|Chicago / Peter Cetera
|3:56
|9
|Brighter Than Sunshine
|Aqualung / Matt Hales
|4:01
|10
|Hands of Time
|Groove Armada / Tom Findlay
|4:21
|11
|Look What You've Done
|Jet / Nic Cester
|3:51
|12
|Breathe (2 AM)
|Anna Nalick
|4:39
|13
|Maybe It's Just Me
|Butch Walker
|3:21