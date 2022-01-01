Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Царство небесное Царство небесное
Kingdom of Heaven Царство небесное 2005 / Испания / США
8.0 Оцените
52 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Царство небесное» (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Kingdom of Heaven (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort, Natacha Atlas, Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork
1 Burning the Past Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 2:45
2 Crusaders Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 1:40
3 Swordplay Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 2:01
4 A New World Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 4:21
5 To Jerusalem Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 1:36
6 Sibylla Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 1:50
7 Ibelin Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 2:06
8 Rise a Knight Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 2:43
9 The King Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort 5:44
10 The Battle of Kerak Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Stephen Barton 5:35
11 Terms Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / VEDAT YILDIRIM 4:29
12 Better Man Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 3:27
13 Coronation Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 3:02
14 An Understanding Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / VEDAT YILDIRIM 4:13
15 Wall Breached Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 3:42
16 The Pilgrim Road Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 4:08
17 Saladin Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Martin Tillman 4:44
18 Path to Heaven Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 1:35
19 Light of Life (Ibelin Reprise) Natacha Atlas, Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 2:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Царство небесное» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Царство небесное» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
