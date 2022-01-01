|1
|Burning the Past
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|2:45
|2
|Crusaders
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|1:40
|3
|Swordplay
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|2:01
|4
|A New World
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|4:21
|5
|To Jerusalem
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|1:36
|6
|Sibylla
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|1:50
|7
|Ibelin
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|2:06
|8
|Rise a Knight
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|2:43
|9
|The King
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort
|5:44
|10
|The Battle of Kerak
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Stephen Barton
|5:35
|11
|Terms
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / VEDAT YILDIRIM
|4:29
|12
|Better Man
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|3:27
|13
|Coronation
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|3:02
|14
|An Understanding
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / VEDAT YILDIRIM
|4:13
|15
|Wall Breached
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|3:42
|16
|The Pilgrim Road
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|4:08
|17
|Saladin
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Martin Tillman
|4:44
|18
|Path to Heaven
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork, Choir of The Kings Consort / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|1:35
|19
|Light of Life (Ibelin Reprise)
|Natacha Atlas, Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, London Session Orchestra, Bach Choir, Fretwork / Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|2:11