|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Hunting Party Hits the Road
|Рольф Кент
|1:07
|2
|"The Doctor Is Everywhere"
|Рольф Кент
|1:24
|3
|Duck Reunited With Simon
|Рольф Кент
|2:09
|4
|Kidnapped!
|Рольф Кент
|1:07
|5
|The Drive Up to Celebici
|Рольф Кент
|2:13
|6
|Telling of the Fox
|Рольф Кент
|0:55
|7
|Persuading Duck
|Рольф Кент
|1:06
|8
|How Simon Met Martha
|Рольф Кент
|3:45
|9
|A Killer Called Srdjan
|Рольф Кент
|1:46
|10
|Back to Sarajevo
|Рольф Кент
|1:58
|11
|The Fox Hunts; Foca..."Don't Touch Him!"
|Рольф Кент
|1:17
|12
|Boris & the Un-Conspiracy
|Рольф Кент
|1:16
|13
|Simon Discovers Martha In the Rubble
|Рольф Кент
|1:28
|14
|She's Gone; Simon's Loss
|Рольф Кент
|0:54
|15
|Pursuit of the Orange Cars
|Рольф Кент
|2:27
|16
|Meeting Boris In the Tunnel
|Рольф Кент
|1:54
|17
|Fooling the Informant
|Рольф Кент
|1:23
|18
|Deadly Ride
|Рольф Кент
|1:58
|19
|Trust Nobody
|Рольф Кент
|0:56
|20
|Bound, Gagged, and Ready to Die
|Рольф Кент
|3:29
|21
|Airlifted Out...And Running Back In
|Рольф Кент
|3:38
|22
|Catch and Release
|Рольф Кент
|4:35
|23
|I Fought the Law
|Nirvan Pistoljevic
|2:44
|24
|Barra Barra
|Rachid Taha
|5:47
|25
|Putsi, Putsi Modu
|Zdravko Čolić
|3:50
|26
|The Juicer
|The Sweet
|3:10
|27
|It's a Bad Situation In a Beautiful Place
|Two Tons of Love (Dos Chicanos Mas)
|2:31
|28
|Village Song
|Brian Keane, Ömer Faruk Tekbilek
|4:17