Охота Ханта Охота Ханта
The Hunting Party Охота Ханта 2007 / США / Хорватия / Босния и Герцеговина
7.2 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Охота Ханта» (2007)

The Hunting Party (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Hunting Party (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Рольф Кент, Nirvan Pistoljevic, Rachid Taha, Zdravko Čolić, The Sweet, Two Tons of Love (Dos Chicanos Mas), Brian Keane, Ömer Faruk Tekbilek
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Hunting Party Hits the Road Рольф Кент 1:07
2 "The Doctor Is Everywhere" Рольф Кент 1:24
3 Duck Reunited With Simon Рольф Кент 2:09
4 Kidnapped! Рольф Кент 1:07
5 The Drive Up to Celebici Рольф Кент 2:13
6 Telling of the Fox Рольф Кент 0:55
7 Persuading Duck Рольф Кент 1:06
8 How Simon Met Martha Рольф Кент 3:45
9 A Killer Called Srdjan Рольф Кент 1:46
10 Back to Sarajevo Рольф Кент 1:58
11 The Fox Hunts; Foca..."Don't Touch Him!" Рольф Кент 1:17
12 Boris & the Un-Conspiracy Рольф Кент 1:16
13 Simon Discovers Martha In the Rubble Рольф Кент 1:28
14 She's Gone; Simon's Loss Рольф Кент 0:54
15 Pursuit of the Orange Cars Рольф Кент 2:27
16 Meeting Boris In the Tunnel Рольф Кент 1:54
17 Fooling the Informant Рольф Кент 1:23
18 Deadly Ride Рольф Кент 1:58
19 Trust Nobody Рольф Кент 0:56
20 Bound, Gagged, and Ready to Die Рольф Кент 3:29
21 Airlifted Out...And Running Back In Рольф Кент 3:38
22 Catch and Release Рольф Кент 4:35
23 I Fought the Law Nirvan Pistoljevic 2:44
24 Barra Barra Rachid Taha 5:47
25 Putsi, Putsi Modu Zdravko Čolić 3:50
26 The Juicer The Sweet 3:10
27 It's a Bad Situation In a Beautiful Place Two Tons of Love (Dos Chicanos Mas) 2:31
28 Village Song Brian Keane, Ömer Faruk Tekbilek 4:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Охота Ханта» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Охота Ханта» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
