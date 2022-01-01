Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Сахара Сахара
Sahara Сахара 2005 / Великобритания / США / Испания / Германия
5.5 Оцените
12 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Сахара» (2005)

Sahara (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Sahara (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Faces, Grand Funk, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steppenwolf, Dr. John, Head East, The Kinks, Dwight Twilley, Canned Heat, Little Feat, The Marshall Tucker Band, Clint Mansell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Stay with Me Faces 4:41
2 We're an American Band Grand Funk 3:28
3 Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd 4:46
4 Magic Carpet Ride Steppenwolf 4:21
5 Right Place Wrong Time Dr. John 2:55
6 Never Been Any Reason Head East 5:13
7 In a Foreign Land The Kinks 3:05
8 I'm on Fire Dwight Twilley 3:17
9 On the Road Again Canned Heat 3:27
10 Time Loves a Hero Little Feat 3:47
11 Fire on the Mountain The Marshall Tucker Band 3:56
12 Boat Montage Clint Mansell 2:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сахара» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сахара» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
