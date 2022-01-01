|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Stay with Me
|Faces
|4:41
|2
|We're an American Band
|Grand Funk
|3:28
|3
|Sweet Home Alabama
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|4:46
|4
|Magic Carpet Ride
|Steppenwolf
|4:21
|5
|Right Place Wrong Time
|Dr. John
|2:55
|6
|Never Been Any Reason
|Head East
|5:13
|7
|In a Foreign Land
|The Kinks
|3:05
|8
|I'm on Fire
|Dwight Twilley
|3:17
|9
|On the Road Again
|Canned Heat
|3:27
|10
|Time Loves a Hero
|Little Feat
|3:47
|11
|Fire on the Mountain
|The Marshall Tucker Band
|3:56
|12
|Boat Montage
|Clint Mansell
|2:21