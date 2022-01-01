Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Be Kind Rewind Перемотка 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «Перемотка» (2007)

Be Kind Rewind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Be Kind Rewind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Jean-Michel Bernard, Mos Def, Billy Preston, Jean-Michel Bernard, Джек Блэк, Booker T. Jones, Donald "Duck" Dunn, Michel Gondry, Steve Cropper, Jean-Michel Bernard, The Passaic High School Marching Band, Jean-Michel Bernard, Michel Gondry, Mos Def, Fats Waller, Booker T. & The M.G.'s, Jean-Michel Bernard, Moe Holmes
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Your Feets Too Big Jean-Michel Bernard, Mos Def 2:56
2 Nothing from Nothing Billy Preston 2:38
3 I Ain't Got Nobody Jean-Michel Bernard 3:32
4 Jerry's Sweded Ghost Song Джек Блэк 0:09
5 Microwaves Jean-Michel Bernard 1:13
6 Train Station Jean-Michel Bernard 1:05
7 I Ain't Got Nobody Booker T. Jones, Donald "Duck" Dunn, Michel Gondry, Steve Cropper 5:42
8 Keep Jerry Out Jean-Michel Bernard 1:53
9 Little Mikey Jean-Michel Bernard 1:55
10 I'm Bill Jean-Michel Bernard 1:48
11 Lulu's Back In Town Jean-Michel Bernard, The Passaic High School Marching Band 1:56
12 Chinese Bamboo Jean-Michel Bernard 1:29
13 Magnetic Pee Jean-Michel Bernard 1:37
14 The Animated Lion Jean-Michel Bernard 0:39
15 I Ain't Got Nobody Jean-Michel Bernard, Michel Gondry, Mos Def 3:34
16 Robot Karate Jean-Michel Bernard 2:11
17 Daisy's Drive Jean-Michel Bernard 1:03
18 Plan Jean-Michel Bernard 3:28
19 Blind Test Jean-Michel Bernard 0:54
20 Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Fats Waller 2:20
21 Mike Has an Idea Jean-Michel Bernard 2:27
22 DVD Break-In Jean-Michel Bernard 1:10
23 Sunny Monday Booker T. & The M.G.'s 4:37
24 Ain't Misbehavin' Jean-Michel Bernard, Mos Def 2:43
25 Solitude Jean-Michel Bernard 4:31
26 Lulu's Back In Town Booker T. Jones, Donald "Duck" Dunn, Michel Gondry, Steve Cropper 7:14
27 Your Feets Too Big Fats Waller 3:07
28 Mr. Fletcher's Song Jean-Michel Bernard, Moe Holmes 4:01
