|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Your Feets Too Big
|Jean-Michel Bernard, Mos Def
|2:56
|2
|Nothing from Nothing
|Billy Preston
|2:38
|3
|I Ain't Got Nobody
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|3:32
|4
|Jerry's Sweded Ghost Song
|Джек Блэк
|0:09
|5
|Microwaves
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|1:13
|6
|Train Station
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|1:05
|7
|I Ain't Got Nobody
|Booker T. Jones, Donald "Duck" Dunn, Michel Gondry, Steve Cropper
|5:42
|8
|Keep Jerry Out
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|1:53
|9
|Little Mikey
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|1:55
|10
|I'm Bill
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|1:48
|11
|Lulu's Back In Town
|Jean-Michel Bernard, The Passaic High School Marching Band
|1:56
|12
|Chinese Bamboo
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|1:29
|13
|Magnetic Pee
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|1:37
|14
|The Animated Lion
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|0:39
|15
|I Ain't Got Nobody
|Jean-Michel Bernard, Michel Gondry, Mos Def
|3:34
|16
|Robot Karate
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|2:11
|17
|Daisy's Drive
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|1:03
|18
|Plan
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|3:28
|19
|Blind Test
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|0:54
|20
|Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
|Fats Waller
|2:20
|21
|Mike Has an Idea
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|2:27
|22
|DVD Break-In
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|1:10
|23
|Sunny Monday
|Booker T. & The M.G.'s
|4:37
|24
|Ain't Misbehavin'
|Jean-Michel Bernard, Mos Def
|2:43
|25
|Solitude
|Jean-Michel Bernard
|4:31
|26
|Lulu's Back In Town
|Booker T. Jones, Donald "Duck" Dunn, Michel Gondry, Steve Cropper
|7:14
|27
|Your Feets Too Big
|Fats Waller
|3:07
|28
|Mr. Fletcher's Song
|Jean-Michel Bernard, Moe Holmes
|4:01