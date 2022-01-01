Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Патология» (2007)
Pathology Патология 2007 / США
6.7 Оцените
12 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Патология» (2007)

Pathology (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pathology (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Renholder, The Legion of Doom, The Circle Jerks, Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson, Selectracks Studio Ensemble
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The List Renholder 3:58
2 Unintended Consequences The Legion of Doom 2:08
3 Parade of the Horribles The Circle Jerks 1:28
4 “F*ck Me, Please”... - Meeting the Interns Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 4:37
5 “We Don´t Like You”... Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 1:27
6 Harper Johnson Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 0:56
7 Disagreement Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 7:57
8 Ohrenschmerz Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 6:18
9 Dr. Crack Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 2:54
10 Killing Daddy Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 2:07
11 Who Is the Best Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 1:09
12 Juliette and Ted Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 1:11
13 Liebeszauber Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 1:34
14 Smoking Kills Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 1:17
15 The Morgue Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 3:59
16 Confrontation Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 2:11
17 Meeting At the Morgue Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 2:34
18 Ted Runs Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 1:24
19 Gwen's Theme Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 2:12
20 Final Meeting Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson 4:56
21 Bibo No Aozora Selectracks Studio Ensemble 2:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Патология» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Патология» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
