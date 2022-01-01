|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The List
|Renholder
|3:58
|2
|Unintended Consequences
|The Legion of Doom
|2:08
|3
|Parade of the Horribles
|The Circle Jerks
|1:28
|4
|“F*ck Me, Please”... - Meeting the Interns
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|4:37
|5
|“We Don´t Like You”...
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|1:27
|6
|Harper Johnson
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|0:56
|7
|Disagreement
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|7:57
|8
|Ohrenschmerz
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|6:18
|9
|Dr. Crack
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|2:54
|10
|Killing Daddy
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|2:07
|11
|Who Is the Best
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|1:09
|12
|Juliette and Ted
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|1:11
|13
|Liebeszauber
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|1:34
|14
|Smoking Kills
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|1:17
|15
|The Morgue
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|3:59
|16
|Confrontation
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|2:11
|17
|Meeting At the Morgue
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|2:34
|18
|Ted Runs
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|1:24
|19
|Gwen's Theme
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|2:12
|20
|Final Meeting
|Johannes Kobilke, Robert Williamson
|4:56
|21
|Bibo No Aozora
|Selectracks Studio Ensemble
|2:56