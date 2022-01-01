Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Индиана Джонс и Королевство хрустального черепа Индиана Джонс и Королевство хрустального черепа
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Индиана Джонс и Королевство хрустального черепа 2008 / США
7.4 Оцените
93 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Индиана Джонс и Королевство хрустального черепа» (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. John Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Raiders March John Williams 5:06
2 Call of the Crystal John Williams 3:50
3 The Adventures of Mutt John Williams 3:12
4 Irina's Theme John Williams 2:26
5 The Snake Pit John Williams 3:15
6 The Spell of the Skull John Williams 4:24
7 The Journey to Akator John Williams 3:08
8 A Whirl Through Academe John Williams 3:34
9 "Return" John Williams 3:12
10 The Jungle Chase John Williams 4:23
11 Orellana's Cradle John Williams 4:22
12 Grave Robbers John Williams 2:29
13 Hidden Treasure and the City of Gold John Williams 5:14
14 Secret Doors and Scorpions John Williams 2:17
15 Oxley's Dilemma John Williams 4:46
16 Ants! John Williams 4:14
17 Temple Ruins and the Secret Revealed John Williams 5:51
18 The Departure John Williams 2:27
19 Finale John Williams 9:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Индиана Джонс и Королевство хрустального черепа» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Индиана Джонс и Королевство хрустального черепа» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
