|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Raiders March
|John Williams
|5:06
|2
|Call of the Crystal
|John Williams
|3:50
|3
|The Adventures of Mutt
|John Williams
|3:12
|4
|Irina's Theme
|John Williams
|2:26
|5
|The Snake Pit
|John Williams
|3:15
|6
|The Spell of the Skull
|John Williams
|4:24
|7
|The Journey to Akator
|John Williams
|3:08
|8
|A Whirl Through Academe
|John Williams
|3:34
|9
|"Return"
|John Williams
|3:12
|10
|The Jungle Chase
|John Williams
|4:23
|11
|Orellana's Cradle
|John Williams
|4:22
|12
|Grave Robbers
|John Williams
|2:29
|13
|Hidden Treasure and the City of Gold
|John Williams
|5:14
|14
|Secret Doors and Scorpions
|John Williams
|2:17
|15
|Oxley's Dilemma
|John Williams
|4:46
|16
|Ants!
|John Williams
|4:14
|17
|Temple Ruins and the Secret Revealed
|John Williams
|5:51
|18
|The Departure
|John Williams
|2:27
|19
|Finale
|John Williams
|9:20