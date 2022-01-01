|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Taking the Inside Rail
|Марк Айшем, Sting / Sting
|4:17
|2
|It Was a Dark and Stormy Night
|Марк Айшем
|4:05
|3
|At Home On Walsh Farm
|Марк Айшем
|5:01
|4
|I'm a Racehorse!
|Марк Айшем
|2:51
|5
|The Blue Moon Races
|Марк Айшем
|3:39
|6
|A Pelican Named Goose
|Марк Айшем
|1:19
|7
|Tucker Lays It Out!
|Марк Айшем
|2:25
|8
|Goose Makes a Hit on the Iron Horse
|Марк Айшем
|2:10
|9
|Run Like the Wind
|Марк Айшем
|2:04
|10
|Twilight Run
|Марк Айшем
|2:27
|11
|Upstaged By a Zebra
|Марк Айшем
|2:46
|12
|A Brave Decision
|Марк Айшем
|1:48
|13
|Glory Days
|Марк Айшем
|3:18
|14
|If You Build It, They Will Come
|Марк Айшем
|2:21
|15
|Out of Africa
|Марк Айшем
|1:06
|16
|Spring Training
|Марк Айшем
|2:31
|17
|Ambushed!
|Марк Айшем
|4:48
|18
|Filly In Distress
|Марк Айшем
|1:05
|19
|Race Day
|Марк Айшем
|1:03
|20
|They're All In!
|Марк Айшем
|1:12
|21
|The Big Race
|Марк Айшем
|7:19
|22
|In the Winner's Circle
|Марк Айшем
|1:54
|23
|It Ain't Over Yet
|Bryan Adams / Eliot Kennedy
|3:18