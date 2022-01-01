|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Mark Suozzo
|2:54
|2
|Sexy Ways
|Hank Ballard & The Midnighters
|2:31
|3
|Blues In
|Art Pepper
|6:03
|4
|One Kiss Too Many
|Eddy Arnold
|2:17
|5
|Waiting Room / Nashville Memories
|Mark Suozzo
|1:10
|6
|Life's Railway to Heaven
|Patsy Cline
|2:53
|7
|Sashaying On the Sabbath
|Mark Suozzo
|1:22
|8
|Skokiaan
|Dámaso Pérez Prado
|2:40
|9
|An Occasional Man
|Jeri Southern
|2:34
|10
|Jordu
|Clifford Brown, Max Roach
|4:02
|11
|I Surrender, Dear
|Artie Shaw
|3:44
|12
|Smut Probe
|Mark Suozzo
|0:44
|13
|Mucha Muchacha
|Esquivel
|2:20
|14
|Love Chant
|Charles Mingus
|7:28
|15
|Dance of the Insects
|Jean-Claude Petit
|2:32
|16
|Gone With the Wind
|Julie London
|2:06
|17
|Dress for the Lord
|Mark Suozzo
|2:27
|18
|Blue Tango
|Leroy Anderson
|2:55
|19
|(Do You Intend to Put an End To) A Sweet Beginning Like This
|Fats Waller
|2:50