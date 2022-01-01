Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Непристойная Бетти Пейдж Непристойная Бетти Пейдж
Музыка из фильма «Непристойная Бетти Пейдж» (2005)
The Notorious Bettie Page Непристойная Бетти Пейдж 2005 / США
6.4 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Непристойная Бетти Пейдж» (2005)

The Notorious Bettie Page (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Notorious Bettie Page (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Mark Suozzo, Hank Ballard & The Midnighters, Art Pepper, Eddy Arnold, Patsy Cline, Dámaso Pérez Prado, Jeri Southern, Clifford Brown, Max Roach, Artie Shaw, Esquivel, Charles Mingus, Jean-Claude Petit, Julie London, Leroy Anderson, Fats Waller
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Mark Suozzo 2:54
2 Sexy Ways Hank Ballard & The Midnighters 2:31
3 Blues In Art Pepper 6:03
4 One Kiss Too Many Eddy Arnold 2:17
5 Waiting Room / Nashville Memories Mark Suozzo 1:10
6 Life's Railway to Heaven Patsy Cline 2:53
7 Sashaying On the Sabbath Mark Suozzo 1:22
8 Skokiaan Dámaso Pérez Prado 2:40
9 An Occasional Man Jeri Southern 2:34
10 Jordu Clifford Brown, Max Roach 4:02
11 I Surrender, Dear Artie Shaw 3:44
12 Smut Probe Mark Suozzo 0:44
13 Mucha Muchacha Esquivel 2:20
14 Love Chant Charles Mingus 7:28
15 Dance of the Insects Jean-Claude Petit 2:32
16 Gone With the Wind Julie London 2:06
17 Dress for the Lord Mark Suozzo 2:27
18 Blue Tango Leroy Anderson 2:55
19 (Do You Intend to Put an End To) A Sweet Beginning Like This Fats Waller 2:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Непристойная Бетти Пейдж» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Непристойная Бетти Пейдж» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
