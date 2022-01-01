|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Jingle Bells
|Джонни Мерсер / James Lord Pierpont
|2:37
|2
|Santa Claus Is Back In Town
|Elvis Presley / Mike Stoller
|2:23
|3
|Sleigh Ride
|The Ronettes / Mitchell Parish
|3:02
|4
|Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
|Doris Day / Oakley Haldeman
|2:37
|5
|I Want You for Christmas
|Russ Morgan and His Orchestra / Sam H. Stept
|2:24
|6
|Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
|Jackson 5 / J. Fred Coots
|2:25
|7
|Christmas Wrapping
|The Waitresses / Chris Butler
|5:22
|8
|Silent Night
|Sinéad O'Connor / Joseph Mohr
|3:42
|9
|Auld Lang Syne
|Guy Lombardo
|2:07
|10
|Somewhere Over the Rainbow / What a Wonderful World
|Israel "IZ" Kamakawiwo'ole
|5:04
|11
|The First Noel
|Leigh Nash / Народные
|3:08
|12
|God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (With Matter & Gaby Moreno)
|Matt Turk, Gaby Moreno, Matter / Народные
|3:56
|13
|Suite from Fred Claus
|Кристоф Бек
|7:41