Фред Клаус, брат Санты Фред Клаус, брат Санты
Музыка из фильма «Фред Клаус, брат Санты» (2007)
Fred Claus Фред Клаус, брат Санты 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «Фред Клаус, брат Санты» (2007)

Fred Claus (Music from the Motion Picture)
Fred Claus (Music from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Джонни Мерсер, Elvis Presley, The Ronettes, Doris Day, Russ Morgan and His Orchestra, Jackson 5, The Waitresses, Sinéad O'Connor, Guy Lombardo, Israel "IZ" Kamakawiwo'ole, Leigh Nash, Matt Turk, Gaby Moreno, Matter, Кристоф Бек
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Jingle Bells Джонни Мерсер / James Lord Pierpont 2:37
2 Santa Claus Is Back In Town Elvis Presley / Mike Stoller 2:23
3 Sleigh Ride The Ronettes / Mitchell Parish 3:02
4 Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) Doris Day / Oakley Haldeman 2:37
5 I Want You for Christmas Russ Morgan and His Orchestra / Sam H. Stept 2:24
6 Santa Claus Is Coming to Town Jackson 5 / J. Fred Coots 2:25
7 Christmas Wrapping The Waitresses / Chris Butler 5:22
8 Silent Night Sinéad O'Connor / Joseph Mohr 3:42
9 Auld Lang Syne Guy Lombardo 2:07
10 Somewhere Over the Rainbow / What a Wonderful World Israel "IZ" Kamakawiwo'ole 5:04
11 The First Noel Leigh Nash / Народные 3:08
12 God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (With Matter & Gaby Moreno) Matt Turk, Gaby Moreno, Matter / Народные 3:56
13 Suite from Fred Claus Кристоф Бек 7:41
Доступен список песен из фильма «Фред Клаус, брат Санты» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Фред Клаус, брат Санты» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
