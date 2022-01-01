Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Беовульф Беовульф
Киноафиша Фильмы Беовульф Музыка из мультфильма «Беовульф» (2007)
Beowulf Беовульф 2007 / США
6.0 Оцените
48 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Беовульф» (2007)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Beowulf (Music from the Motion Picture)
Beowulf (Music from the Motion Picture) 17 композиций. Alan Silvestri, Robin Wright, Idina Menzel
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Beowulf Main Title Alan Silvestri 0:54
2 First Grendel Attack Alan Silvestri 1:51
3 Gently As She Goes Robin Wright / Glen Ballard 1:36
4 What We Need Is a Hero Alan Silvestri 1:40
5 I'm Here to Kill Your Monster Alan Silvestri 1:47
6 I Did Not Win the Race Alan Silvestri 2:16
7 A Hero Comes Home Robin Wright / Glen Ballard 1:07
8 Second Grendel Attack Alan Silvestri 4:01
9 I Am Beowulf Alan Silvestri 4:32
10 The Seduction Alan Silvestri 4:02
11 King Beowulf Alan Silvestri 1:45
12 He Has a Story to Tell Alan Silvestri 2:41
13 Full of Fine Promises Alan Silvestri 1:12
14 Beowulf Slays the Beast Alan Silvestri 6:01
15 He Was the Best of Us Alan Silvestri 5:24
16 The Final Seduction Alan Silvestri 2:25
17 A Hero Comes Home (End Credits Version) Idina Menzel / Glen Ballard 3:13
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Беовульф» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Беовульф» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Приложение киноафиши