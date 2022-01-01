|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Beowulf Main Title
|Alan Silvestri
|0:54
|2
|First Grendel Attack
|Alan Silvestri
|1:51
|3
|Gently As She Goes
|Robin Wright / Glen Ballard
|1:36
|4
|What We Need Is a Hero
|Alan Silvestri
|1:40
|5
|I'm Here to Kill Your Monster
|Alan Silvestri
|1:47
|6
|I Did Not Win the Race
|Alan Silvestri
|2:16
|7
|A Hero Comes Home
|Robin Wright / Glen Ballard
|1:07
|8
|Second Grendel Attack
|Alan Silvestri
|4:01
|9
|I Am Beowulf
|Alan Silvestri
|4:32
|10
|The Seduction
|Alan Silvestri
|4:02
|11
|King Beowulf
|Alan Silvestri
|1:45
|12
|He Has a Story to Tell
|Alan Silvestri
|2:41
|13
|Full of Fine Promises
|Alan Silvestri
|1:12
|14
|Beowulf Slays the Beast
|Alan Silvestri
|6:01
|15
|He Was the Best of Us
|Alan Silvestri
|5:24
|16
|The Final Seduction
|Alan Silvestri
|2:25
|17
|A Hero Comes Home (End Credits Version)
|Idina Menzel / Glen Ballard
|3:13