|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Got to Give It Up
|Marvin Gaye
|4:05
|2
|Why Can't We Be Friends
|War
|3:48
|3
|Ldn
|Lily Allen
|3:13
|4
|Magot Tcheri (In the Summertime)
|Fatal Mambo
|3:19
|5
|All Around the World
|Lisa Stansfield
|4:29
|6
|Native New Yorker
|Odyssey
|5:36
|7
|Won't Let You Down
|Urban Delights
|5:41
|8
|Stuck Between Stations
|The Hold Steady
|4:11
|9
|Stay
|Simply Red
|3:06
|10
|The Fact Is (I Need You)
|Jill Scott
|4:38
|11
|Just Don't Want to Be Lonely
|The Main Ingredient
|3:35
|12
|Crystal Blue Persuasion
|Tommy James & The Shondells
|4:04
|13
|Closer
|Джошуа Радин
|2:53
|14
|Raitra (Big Island Radio Mix)
|Tarika
|3:57
|15
|Museum Visit
|Mark Suozzo
|0:55