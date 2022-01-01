Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Дневники няни» (2007)
The Nanny Diaries Дневники няни 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «Дневники няни» (2007)

The Nanny Diaries (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Nanny Diaries (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Marvin Gaye, War, Lily Allen, Fatal Mambo, Lisa Stansfield, Odyssey, Urban Delights, The Hold Steady, Simply Red, Jill Scott, The Main Ingredient, Tommy James & The Shondells, Джошуа Радин, Tarika, Mark Suozzo
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Got to Give It Up Marvin Gaye 4:05
2 Why Can't We Be Friends War 3:48
3 Ldn Lily Allen 3:13
4 Magot Tcheri (In the Summertime) Fatal Mambo 3:19
5 All Around the World Lisa Stansfield 4:29
6 Native New Yorker Odyssey 5:36
7 Won't Let You Down Urban Delights 5:41
8 Stuck Between Stations The Hold Steady 4:11
9 Stay Simply Red 3:06
10 The Fact Is (I Need You) Jill Scott 4:38
11 Just Don't Want to Be Lonely The Main Ingredient 3:35
12 Crystal Blue Persuasion Tommy James & The Shondells 4:04
13 Closer Джошуа Радин 2:53
14 Raitra (Big Island Radio Mix) Tarika 3:57
15 Museum Visit Mark Suozzo 0:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дневники няни» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дневники няни» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
