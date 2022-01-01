Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Девушки Харви Девушки Харви
Музыка из фильма «Девушки Харви» (1946)
The Harvey Girls Девушки Харви 1946 / США
Музыка из фильма «Девушки Харви» (1946)

The Harvey Girls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Harvey Girls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. The MGM Studio Orchestra, Judy Garland, Eugene Dorian, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, The MGM Studio Chorus, Don Ellis, Don Williams, Ralph Blane, Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Orchestra, MGM Studio Chorus, Virginia Reece, Roger Edens, Kenny Baker, L. Donkowski, L. Rountree, Frank Saputo, Edward Earle, Marjorie Main, Elva Kellogg, Cyd Charisse, Joe Karnes, The MGM Studio Chorus, Judy Garland, Selena Royle, Virginia O'Brien, Judy Garland, Ralph Blane, Eugene Dorian, The MGM Studio Chorus, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, Don Ellis, Don Williams, Virginia O'Brien, Virginia Reece, Judy Garland, John Hodiak, Kenny Baker, Marion Doenges, Ray Bolger, Judy Garland & The MGM Studio Chorus, Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Chorus, Marjorie Main, Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien, Marion Doenges, Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien, Marjorie Main, Cyd Charisse
1 Judy Gets the Meat The MGM Studio Orchestra 1:06
2 March of the Doagies Judy Garland, Eugene Dorian, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, The MGM Studio Chorus, Don Ellis, Don Williams, Ralph Blane / Judy Garland, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, Don Ellis, Eugene Dorian, Ralph Blane, Don Williams & The MGM Studio Chorus 1:08
3 In the Valley Judy Garland 1:30
4 End Title The MGM Studio Orchestra, MGM Studio Chorus / The MGM Studio Orchestra & Chorus 1:36
5 Wait and See Virginia Reece, Roger Edens / Virginia Reece & Roger Edens 1:48
6 Wait and See (Alternate Version) Kenny Baker, L. Donkowski, L. Rountree, Frank Saputo / Kenny Baker, L. Donkowski, L. Rountree & Frank Saputo 1:50
7 Judy's Fight The MGM Studio Orchestra 1:50
8 Training Montage Edward Earle, Marjorie Main, Elva Kellogg, Cyd Charisse, Joe Karnes, The MGM Studio Chorus, Judy Garland, Selena Royle, Virginia O'Brien / Edward Earle, Selena Royle, Marjorie Main, Joe Karnes, Elva Kellogg, Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien, Cyd Charisse & The MGM Studio Chorus 1:53
9 In the Valley (Alternate Version) Judy Garland 2:28
10 Main Title The MGM Studio Orchestra 2:28
11 Medley: Coda / New End Title The MGM Studio Orchestra, MGM Studio Chorus / The MGM Studio Orchestra & Chorus 2:35
12 March of the Doagies (Alternative Version) Judy Garland, Ralph Blane, Eugene Dorian, The MGM Studio Chorus, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, Don Ellis, Don Williams / Judy Garland, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, Don Ellis, Eugene Dorian, Ralph Blane, Don Williams & The MGM Studio Chorus 2:50
13 In the Valley Where the Evening Sun Goes Down Judy Garland 2:56
14 Medley: The Fire / Morning After The MGM Studio Orchestra 3:05
15 The Wild, Wild West Virginia O'Brien 3:10
16 Oh, You Kid Virginia Reece 3:11
17 Ray Bolger Dance The MGM Studio Orchestra 3:11
18 My Intuition Judy Garland, John Hodiak / Judy Garland & John Hodiak 3:28
19 Wait and See (Alternate Version #2) Kenny Baker, Marion Doenges / Kenny Baker & Marion Doenges 4:05
20 Hayride Ray Bolger, Judy Garland & The MGM Studio Chorus 5:16
21 Swing Your Partner Round and Round Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Chorus, Marjorie Main / Judy Garland, Marjorie Main & The MGM Studio Chorus 5:55
22 It's a Great Big World Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien, Marion Doenges / Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien & Marion Doenges 6:20
23 On the Atchison, Topeka, And the Santa Fe Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien, Marjorie Main, Cyd Charisse / Judy Garland, Cyd Charisse, Virginia O'Brien & Marjorie Main 8:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Девушки Харви» (1946) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Девушки Харви» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
