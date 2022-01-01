|1
|Judy Gets the Meat
|The MGM Studio Orchestra
|1:06
|2
|March of the Doagies
|Judy Garland, Eugene Dorian, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, The MGM Studio Chorus, Don Ellis, Don Williams, Ralph Blane / Judy Garland, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, Don Ellis, Eugene Dorian, Ralph Blane, Don Williams & The MGM Studio Chorus
|1:08
|3
|In the Valley
|Judy Garland
|1:30
|4
|End Title
|The MGM Studio Orchestra, MGM Studio Chorus / The MGM Studio Orchestra & Chorus
|1:36
|5
|Wait and See
|Virginia Reece, Roger Edens / Virginia Reece & Roger Edens
|1:48
|6
|Wait and See (Alternate Version)
|Kenny Baker, L. Donkowski, L. Rountree, Frank Saputo / Kenny Baker, L. Donkowski, L. Rountree & Frank Saputo
|1:50
|7
|Judy's Fight
|The MGM Studio Orchestra
|1:50
|8
|Training Montage
|Edward Earle, Marjorie Main, Elva Kellogg, Cyd Charisse, Joe Karnes, The MGM Studio Chorus, Judy Garland, Selena Royle, Virginia O'Brien / Edward Earle, Selena Royle, Marjorie Main, Joe Karnes, Elva Kellogg, Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien, Cyd Charisse & The MGM Studio Chorus
|1:53
|9
|In the Valley (Alternate Version)
|Judy Garland
|2:28
|10
|Main Title
|The MGM Studio Orchestra
|2:28
|11
|Medley: Coda / New End Title
|The MGM Studio Orchestra, MGM Studio Chorus / The MGM Studio Orchestra & Chorus
|2:35
|12
|March of the Doagies (Alternative Version)
|Judy Garland, Ralph Blane, Eugene Dorian, The MGM Studio Chorus, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, Don Ellis, Don Williams / Judy Garland, Joe Karnes, Frank Laine, Don Ellis, Eugene Dorian, Ralph Blane, Don Williams & The MGM Studio Chorus
|2:50
|13
|In the Valley Where the Evening Sun Goes Down
|Judy Garland
|2:56
|14
|Medley: The Fire / Morning After
|The MGM Studio Orchestra
|3:05
|15
|The Wild, Wild West
|Virginia O'Brien
|3:10
|16
|Oh, You Kid
|Virginia Reece
|3:11
|17
|Ray Bolger Dance
|The MGM Studio Orchestra
|3:11
|18
|My Intuition
|Judy Garland, John Hodiak / Judy Garland & John Hodiak
|3:28
|19
|Wait and See (Alternate Version #2)
|Kenny Baker, Marion Doenges / Kenny Baker & Marion Doenges
|4:05
|20
|Hayride
|Ray Bolger, Judy Garland & The MGM Studio Chorus
|5:16
|21
|Swing Your Partner Round and Round
|Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Chorus, Marjorie Main / Judy Garland, Marjorie Main & The MGM Studio Chorus
|5:55
|22
|It's a Great Big World
|Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien, Marion Doenges / Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien & Marion Doenges
|6:20
|23
|On the Atchison, Topeka, And the Santa Fe
|Judy Garland, Virginia O'Brien, Marjorie Main, Cyd Charisse / Judy Garland, Cyd Charisse, Virginia O'Brien & Marjorie Main
|8:38