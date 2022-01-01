|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Inside Your Mind
|Ryan Cabrera
|3:11
|2
|Thank the Lord for the Night Time
|Neil Diamond
|3:03
|3
|If My Friends Could See Me Now
|Dr. John / Dorothy Fields
|2:17
|4
|What a Wonderful World
|Stephen Bishop / George David Weiss
|3:22
|5
|Baby Face
|Marissa Jaret Winokur / Harry Akst
|2:54
|6
|Puppy Love
|Paul Anka
|2:41
|7
|The Twist (Re-Recorded)
|Chubby Checker
|2:38
|8
|We Are All Family
|Derek Mckeith / Sven Spieker
|2:12
|9
|Can't Tale My Eyes Off of You
|Jamie Kennedy / Bob Gaudio
|3:22
|10
|Son of the Mask (History Lesson)
|Randy Edelman
|8:43
|11
|Halloween Masquerade
|Randy Edelman
|7:01
|12
|Father and Son
|Randy Edelman
|8:22