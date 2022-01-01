Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Сын Маски Сын Маски
Киноафиша Фильмы Сын Маски Музыка из фильма «Сын Маски» (2005)
Son of the Mask Сын Маски 2005 / Германия / США / Австралия
5.5 Оцените
19 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 2.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Сын Маски» (2005)

Вся информация о фильме
Son of the Mask (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Son of the Mask (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Ryan Cabrera, Neil Diamond, Dr. John, Stephen Bishop, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Paul Anka, Chubby Checker, Derek Mckeith, Jamie Kennedy, Randy Edelman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Inside Your Mind Ryan Cabrera 3:11
2 Thank the Lord for the Night Time Neil Diamond 3:03
3 If My Friends Could See Me Now Dr. John / Dorothy Fields 2:17
4 What a Wonderful World Stephen Bishop / George David Weiss 3:22
5 Baby Face Marissa Jaret Winokur / Harry Akst 2:54
6 Puppy Love Paul Anka 2:41
7 The Twist (Re-Recorded) Chubby Checker 2:38
8 We Are All Family Derek Mckeith / Sven Spieker 2:12
9 Can't Tale My Eyes Off of You Jamie Kennedy / Bob Gaudio 3:22
10 Son of the Mask (History Lesson) Randy Edelman 8:43
11 Halloween Masquerade Randy Edelman 7:01
12 Father and Son Randy Edelman 8:22
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сын Маски» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сын Маски» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши