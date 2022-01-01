1 Inside Your Mind Ryan Cabrera 3:11

2 Thank the Lord for the Night Time Neil Diamond 3:03

3 If My Friends Could See Me Now Dr. John / Dorothy Fields 2:17

4 What a Wonderful World Stephen Bishop / George David Weiss 3:22

5 Baby Face Marissa Jaret Winokur / Harry Akst 2:54

6 Puppy Love Paul Anka 2:41

7 The Twist (Re-Recorded) Chubby Checker 2:38

8 We Are All Family Derek Mckeith / Sven Spieker 2:12

9 Can't Tale My Eyes Off of You Jamie Kennedy / Bob Gaudio 3:22

10 Son of the Mask (History Lesson) Randy Edelman 8:43

11 Halloween Masquerade Randy Edelman 7:01