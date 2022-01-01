1 1 Thing Amerie 4:02

2 Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing John Legend / Stevie Wonder 4:45

3 This Is How I Feel (feat. Kelly Rowland & Sleepy Brown) Earth, Wind & Fire / Marqueze Ethridge 4:12

4 Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Saigon & Trife) Mark Ronson / Bobby Hebb 3:29

5 Now That We Found Love Heavy D, The Boyz / Kenneth Gamble 4:17

6 Happy Meleni Smith 3:53

7 Love Train The O'Jays / Leon Huff 2:58

8 I Can't Get Next to You The Temptations / Barrett Strong 2:44

9 You Can Get It If You Really Want Jimmy Cliff 2:39

10 It's Easy to Fall In Love (With a Guy Like You) Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Frank Wilson 2:16

11 Reasons Earth, Wind & Fire / Maurice White 4:59

12 Never Gonna Let You Go (She's a Keepa) [No Rap Version] Omarion 3:36