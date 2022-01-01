|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|1 Thing
|Amerie
|4:02
|2
|Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing
|John Legend / Stevie Wonder
|4:45
|3
|This Is How I Feel (feat. Kelly Rowland & Sleepy Brown)
|Earth, Wind & Fire / Marqueze Ethridge
|4:12
|4
|Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Saigon & Trife)
|Mark Ronson / Bobby Hebb
|3:29
|5
|Now That We Found Love
|Heavy D, The Boyz / Kenneth Gamble
|4:17
|6
|Happy
|Meleni Smith
|3:53
|7
|Love Train
|The O'Jays / Leon Huff
|2:58
|8
|I Can't Get Next to You
|The Temptations / Barrett Strong
|2:44
|9
|You Can Get It If You Really Want
|Jimmy Cliff
|2:39
|10
|It's Easy to Fall In Love (With a Guy Like You)
|Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Frank Wilson
|2:16
|11
|Reasons
|Earth, Wind & Fire / Maurice White
|4:59
|12
|Never Gonna Let You Go (She's a Keepa) [No Rap Version]
|Omarion
|3:36
|13
|Turn Me On (Low Tide Remix)
|Kevin Lyttle
|5:07