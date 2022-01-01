|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Titles
|Douglas Pipes
|2:20
|2
|Meet Charlie
|Douglas Pipes
|0:46
|3
|It's Halloween, Not Hanukkah
|Douglas Pipes
|3:12
|4
|Charlie Bites It
|Douglas Pipes
|1:42
|5
|Father and Son
|Douglas Pipes
|6:18
|6
|Meet Rhonda
|Douglas Pipes
|1:34
|7
|To the Quarry
|Douglas Pipes
|1:42
|8
|The Halloween Schoolbus Massacre
|Douglas Pipes
|4:56
|9
|The Elevator / Laurie On the Prowl
|Douglas Pipes
|2:03
|10
|Halloween Prank
|Douglas Pipes
|4:25
|11
|Not a Trick / Red and Black
|Douglas Pipes
|3:52
|12
|Laurie's First Time
|Douglas Pipes
|2:49
|13
|Old Mr. Keeg
|Douglas Pipes
|1:53
|14
|Pumpkin Shooter / Meet Sam
|Douglas Pipes
|12:04
|15
|The Bus Driver
|Douglas Pipes
|0:40
|16
|The Neighborhood
|Douglas Pipes
|1:51
|17
|Trick 'r Treat
|Douglas Pipes
|0:31
|18
|End Credits
|Douglas Pipes
|6:43