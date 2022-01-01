|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Story of the Curse, Pt. 1
|Joby Talbot
|3:57
|2
|The Story of the Curse, Pt. 2
|Joby Talbot
|4:58
|3
|Waking Life
|Скайлер Фиск
|4:07
|4
|The Piano Song
|Meiko
|2:47
|5
|Penelope Breaks Free
|Joby Talbot
|1:59
|6
|Fairground
|Joby Talbot
|1:31
|7
|Give In
|The Secret 6
|4:47
|8
|Queen of Surface Streets
|DeVotchKa
|5:26
|9
|String of Blinking Lights
|Paper Moon
|4:18
|10
|The Wedding
|Joby Talbot
|4:04
|11
|Ageless Beauty
|Stars
|4:05
|12
|The Kiss
|Joby Talbot
|4:23
|13
|Hoppipolla
|Wenzel Templeton, Robert Pegg
|4:16
|14
|Your Disguise
|James Greenspun
|3:09