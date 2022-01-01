Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Пенелопа» (2006)
Penelope Пенелопа 2006 / Великобритания / США
Музыка из фильма «Пенелопа» (2006)

Penelope (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Penelope (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Joby Talbot, Скайлер Фиск, Meiko, The Secret 6, DeVotchKa, Paper Moon, Stars, Wenzel Templeton, Robert Pegg, James Greenspun
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Story of the Curse, Pt. 1 Joby Talbot 3:57
2 The Story of the Curse, Pt. 2 Joby Talbot 4:58
3 Waking Life Скайлер Фиск 4:07
4 The Piano Song Meiko 2:47
5 Penelope Breaks Free Joby Talbot 1:59
6 Fairground Joby Talbot 1:31
7 Give In The Secret 6 4:47
8 Queen of Surface Streets DeVotchKa 5:26
9 String of Blinking Lights Paper Moon 4:18
10 The Wedding Joby Talbot 4:04
11 Ageless Beauty Stars 4:05
12 The Kiss Joby Talbot 4:23
13 Hoppipolla Wenzel Templeton, Robert Pegg 4:16
14 Your Disguise James Greenspun 3:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пенелопа» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пенелопа» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
