|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fatal
|RZA / Robert Diggs
|3:44
|2
|I Gotta Get Paid (feat. Ghostface Killah & Raekwon)
|Lil' Flip / Wesley Weston
|3:49
|3
|When the Guns Come Out (feat. P. Dot & the Reverend William Burk)
|WC, E-40, / William Calhoun
|4:09
|4
|Thirsty
|Ol' Dirty Bastard, Black Keith / Robert Diggs
|4:04
|5
|DayWalkers
|RZA, Ramin Djawadi / Ramin Djawadi
|2:35
|6
|Party In the Morgue (Club Mix)
|Kool Keith, Thee Undatakerz
|6:57
|7
|Skylight
|Overseer
|5:00
|8
|This Blood
|Black Lab
|3:09
|9
|Bombs Away (Danny Saber Remix)
|Paris, Texas
|3:28
|10
|Weapons of Mad Distortion
|The Crystal Method / Scott Kirkland
|4:52
|11
|Hard Wax
|Manchild
|4:10
|12
|Blade's Back
|Ramin Djawadi
|4:04