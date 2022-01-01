Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Праздник любви Праздник любви
Музыка из фильма «Праздник любви» (2007)
Feast of Love Праздник любви 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «Праздник любви» (2007)

Feast of Love (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Feast of Love (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Dialog, The New Mastersounds, Travis, Cary Brothers, The Frames, Run Run Run, Z-Trip, Rocco DeLuca, Zach Broocke, M. Ward, Jaime Wyatt, Pete Droge, John Linton, Goh Nakamura, Alt-Ctrl-Sleep, Darren Smith, Jeff Buckley, Стефен Траск
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Greek Gods Dialog 0:20
2 Your Love Is Mine (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae) The New Mastersounds 3:59
3 Turn Travis 4:23
4 Honestly Cary Brothers 4:55
5 Falling Slowly The Frames 4:36
6 Fade Into You Run Run Run, Z-Trip 3:32
7 Dillon Rocco DeLuca 3:07
8 Pullin' Up the Drive Zach Broocke 3:51
9 Post War M. Ward 4:55
10 Wicked World Jaime Wyatt 3:26
11 Under the Waves Pete Droge 3:12
12 Age of Consent John Linton 2:47
13 Daylight Savings Goh Nakamura 3:32
14 You Alone Alt-Ctrl-Sleep 4:32
15 Ghost Darren Smith 4:37
16 Hallelujah Jeff Buckley 6:52
17 The Only Meaning There Is Dialog 0:16
18 Suite Стефен Траск 7:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Праздник любви» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Праздник любви» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
