|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Greek Gods
|Dialog
|0:20
|2
|Your Love Is Mine (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
|The New Mastersounds
|3:59
|3
|Turn
|Travis
|4:23
|4
|Honestly
|Cary Brothers
|4:55
|5
|Falling Slowly
|The Frames
|4:36
|6
|Fade Into You
|Run Run Run, Z-Trip
|3:32
|7
|Dillon
|Rocco DeLuca
|3:07
|8
|Pullin' Up the Drive
|Zach Broocke
|3:51
|9
|Post War
|M. Ward
|4:55
|10
|Wicked World
|Jaime Wyatt
|3:26
|11
|Under the Waves
|Pete Droge
|3:12
|12
|Age of Consent
|John Linton
|2:47
|13
|Daylight Savings
|Goh Nakamura
|3:32
|14
|You Alone
|Alt-Ctrl-Sleep
|4:32
|15
|Ghost
|Darren Smith
|4:37
|16
|Hallelujah
|Jeff Buckley
|6:52
|17
|The Only Meaning There Is
|Dialog
|0:16
|18
|Suite
|Стефен Траск
|7:39