Авиатор Авиатор
The Aviator Авиатор 2004 / США / Германия
7.0 Оцените
21 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Авиатор» (2004)

The Aviator (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Aviator (Music from the Motion Picture) 18 композиций. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Rufus Wainwright, The Original Memphis Five, Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra, Bing Crosby, The Manhattan Rhythm Kings, Loudon Wainwright III, Benny Goodman Quartet, Джанго Рейнхардт, Дэвид Джохансен, Artie Shaw and His Orchestra, The Ink Spots, Martha Wainwright, Harry James and His Orchestra, Glenn Miller, Lead Belly
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Shake That Thing Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks 2:58
2 I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise Rufus Wainwright 3:12
3 Somebody Stole My Gal The Original Memphis Five / Leo Wood 3:14
4 Fireworks The Original Memphis Five / Spencer Williams 2:30
5 Yellow Dog Blues Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra / W. C. Handy 2:28
6 Thanks Bing Crosby / Sam Coslow 3:17
7 Happy Feet The Manhattan Rhythm Kings / Milton Ager 2:58
8 After You've Gone Loudon Wainwright III 3:09
9 Moonglow (Take 2) Benny Goodman Quartet / Irving Mills 3:24
10 I Can't Give You Anything But Love Джанго Рейнхардт / Jimmy McHugh 3:20
11 Ain't Cha Glad Дэвид Джохансен / Andy Razaf 3:28
12 Nightmare Artie Shaw and His Orchestra / Artie Shaw 2:49
13 Stardust Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra / Хоги Кармайкл 3:29
14 Do I Worry? The Ink Spots 2:41
15 I'll Be Seeing You Martha Wainwright / Sammy Fain 4:04
16 Back Beat Boogie Harry James and His Orchestra / Harry James 2:47
17 Moonlight Serenade Glenn Miller / Mitchell Parish 3:23
18 Howard Hughes Lead Belly / John Lomax, Sr. 1:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Авиатор» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Авиатор» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
