|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Shake That Thing
|Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
|2:58
|2
|I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise
|Rufus Wainwright
|3:12
|3
|Somebody Stole My Gal
|The Original Memphis Five / Leo Wood
|3:14
|4
|Fireworks
|The Original Memphis Five / Spencer Williams
|2:30
|5
|Yellow Dog Blues
|Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra / W. C. Handy
|2:28
|6
|Thanks
|Bing Crosby / Sam Coslow
|3:17
|7
|Happy Feet
|The Manhattan Rhythm Kings / Milton Ager
|2:58
|8
|After You've Gone
|Loudon Wainwright III
|3:09
|9
|Moonglow (Take 2)
|Benny Goodman Quartet / Irving Mills
|3:24
|10
|I Can't Give You Anything But Love
|Джанго Рейнхардт / Jimmy McHugh
|3:20
|11
|Ain't Cha Glad
|Дэвид Джохансен / Andy Razaf
|3:28
|12
|Nightmare
|Artie Shaw and His Orchestra / Artie Shaw
|2:49
|13
|Stardust
|Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra / Хоги Кармайкл
|3:29
|14
|Do I Worry?
|The Ink Spots
|2:41
|15
|I'll Be Seeing You
|Martha Wainwright / Sammy Fain
|4:04
|16
|Back Beat Boogie
|Harry James and His Orchestra / Harry James
|2:47
|17
|Moonlight Serenade
|Glenn Miller / Mitchell Parish
|3:23
|18
|Howard Hughes
|Lead Belly / John Lomax, Sr.
|1:51