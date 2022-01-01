Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
28 недель спустя
Музыка из фильма «28 недель спустя» (2007)
28 Weeks Later... 28 недель спустя 2007 / Великобритания
7.9
69 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «28 недель спустя» (2007)

28 Weeks Later (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
28 Weeks Later (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. John Murphy
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 28 Theme John Murphy 3:58
2 Welcome to Britain John Murphy 2:26
3 Helicopter Chase John Murphy 1:42
4 Fire-Bombing London John Murphy 2:38
5 Theme 7 John Murphy 1:53
6 Walk to Regents Park John Murphy 2:54
7 Kiss of Death John Murphy 2:53
8 Don Abandons Alice John Murphy 2:59
9 London Deserted John Murphy 2:25
10 Go Go Go John Murphy 2:11
11 Theme 2 John Murphy 2:33
12 Knock-Knock - Cottage Attack John Murphy 2:31
13 Night Watch John Murphy 1:56
14 Code Red John Murphy 2:30
15 Going Home John Murphy 2:38
16 Tammy Kills Her Dad John Murphy 2:20
17 Crowd Breaks Out John Murphy 1:49
18 Outbreak John Murphy 3:07
19 Leaving England John Murphy 2:37
20 Theme 3 (End Credits) John Murphy 2:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «28 недель спустя» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «28 недель спустя» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
