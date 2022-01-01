|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Toko
|Momo Wandel
|7:41
|2
|Nakawunde
|Percussion Discussion Africa
|3:00
|3
|Idi's Story
|Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|1:49
|4
|Afro Disco Beat
|Tony Allen
|5:28
|5
|Save Me
|E.T.Mensah & The Tempos Band
|3:22
|6
|Ambush
|Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|2:22
|7
|Me and Bobby McGee
|Angela Kalule / Fred Foster
|4:05
|8
|Kasongo
|Afrigo Band
|4:07
|9
|Fever
|I. Jingo
|6:40
|10
|The Bonnie Banks O' Loch Lomond
|Nyzonza Singers / Народные
|1:21
|11
|Bukom Mashie
|Oscar Sulley, The Uhuru Dance Band / Oscar Sulley
|5:05
|12
|Press Conference
|Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|3:49
|13
|Love Is You
|Ofo the Black Company
|3:00
|14
|Getting the Evil of Nicolas
|Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|5:36
|15
|On the Runway
|Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|5:23
|16
|Down Over Lake Victoria
|Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|1:31
|17
|Acholi Pot Song
|Ndere Dance Troupe / Народные
|3:48
|18
|Voice of the Forgotten
|Kawesa / Алекс Хеффес
|3:26