Последний король Шотландии Последний король Шотландии
Киноафиша Фильмы Последний король Шотландии Музыка из фильма «Последний король Шотландии» (2006)
The Last King of Scotland Последний король Шотландии 2006 / Великобритания
7.8 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из фильма «Последний король Шотландии» (2006)

The Last King of Scotland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Last King of Scotland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Momo Wandel, Percussion Discussion Africa, Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес, Tony Allen, E.T.Mensah & The Tempos Band, Angela Kalule, Afrigo Band, I. Jingo, Nyzonza Singers, Oscar Sulley, The Uhuru Dance Band, Ofo the Black Company, Ndere Dance Troupe, Kawesa
The Last King of Scotland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Last King of Scotland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 8 композиций. Алекс Хеффес
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Toko Momo Wandel 7:41
2 Nakawunde Percussion Discussion Africa 3:00
3 Idi's Story Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 1:49
4 Afro Disco Beat Tony Allen 5:28
5 Save Me E.T.Mensah & The Tempos Band 3:22
6 Ambush Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 2:22
7 Me and Bobby McGee Angela Kalule / Fred Foster 4:05
8 Kasongo Afrigo Band 4:07
9 Fever I. Jingo 6:40
10 The Bonnie Banks O' Loch Lomond Nyzonza Singers / Народные 1:21
11 Bukom Mashie Oscar Sulley, The Uhuru Dance Band / Oscar Sulley 5:05
12 Press Conference Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 3:49
13 Love Is You Ofo the Black Company 3:00
14 Getting the Evil of Nicolas Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 5:36
15 On the Runway Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 5:23
16 Down Over Lake Victoria Orchestra, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 1:31
17 Acholi Pot Song Ndere Dance Troupe / Народные 3:48
18 Voice of the Forgotten Kawesa / Алекс Хеффес 3:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Последний король Шотландии» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Последний король Шотландии» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
