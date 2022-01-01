|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Always Love
|Nada Surf
|3:17
|2
|Don't Make Me Wait
|This World Fair
|3:47
|3
|One Man Wrecking Crew
|Guster
|4:14
|4
|Whoa Now
|Louque
|4:02
|5
|Gangsta Boogie
|Love Stink
|4:07
|6
|Next to You
|Buckcherry
|3:26
|7
|Because I Got High
|Afroman
|4:23
|8
|We Love Reggae
|Noiseshaper
|4:08
|9
|Dream
|Priscilla Ahn
|3:30
|10
|The Great American Napkin
|The Summer Skinny
|3:05
|11
|Lovin' You
|Minnie Riperton
|3:24
|12
|You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine
|Lou Rawls
|4:25