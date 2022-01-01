Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Паранойя» (2007)
Disturbia Паранойя 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «Паранойя» (2007)

Disturbia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Disturbia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Nada Surf, This World Fair, Guster, Louque, Love Stink, Buckcherry, Afroman, Noiseshaper, Priscilla Ahn, The Summer Skinny, Minnie Riperton, Lou Rawls
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Always Love Nada Surf 3:17
2 Don't Make Me Wait This World Fair 3:47
3 One Man Wrecking Crew Guster 4:14
4 Whoa Now Louque 4:02
5 Gangsta Boogie Love Stink 4:07
6 Next to You Buckcherry 3:26
7 Because I Got High Afroman 4:23
8 We Love Reggae Noiseshaper 4:08
9 Dream Priscilla Ahn 3:30
10 The Great American Napkin The Summer Skinny 3:05
11 Lovin' You Minnie Riperton 3:24
12 You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine Lou Rawls 4:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Паранойя» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Паранойя» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
