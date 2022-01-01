Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Обитель зла 3 Обитель зла 3
Киноафиша Фильмы Обитель зла 3 Музыка из фильма «Обитель зла 3» (2007)
Resident Evil: Extinction Обитель зла 3 2007 / США / Германия / Великобритания / Франция / Австралия
7.3 Оцените
71 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Обитель зла 3» (2007)

Вся информация о фильме
Resident Evil: Extinction (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Resident Evil: Extinction (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Charlie Clouser, Shadows Fall, Flyleaf, Emigrate, Bayside, Aiden, Fightstar, Throwdown, Collide, Chimaira, The Bled, City Sleeps, Searchlight, Emanuel, It Dies Today, Poison the Well
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Charlie Clouser 0:49
2 Stupid Crazy Shadows Fall 4:40
3 I'm So Sick (T-Virus Remix) [feat. The Legion of Doom] Flyleaf 3:21
4 My World Emigrate 4:17
5 Duality (Project Alice String Remix) Bayside 3:02
6 Losing Charlie Clouser 1:20
7 One Love (Extinction Remix) [feat. The Legion of Doom] Aiden 4:02
8 Deathcar Fightstar 3:58
9 I, Suicide Throwdown 3:36
10 White Rabbit (SPC ECO Mix) Collide 4:42
11 Paralyzed Chimaira 3:07
12 Laser Tunnel Charlie Clouser 0:28
13 Asleep On the Frontlines (Appliantz Remix) The Bled 5:33
14 Catch Me City Sleeps 3:22
15 Contagious Searchlight 4:18
16 Scenotaph (DJA Infected Remix) Emanuel 4:17
17 Sixth of June It Dies Today 3:04
18 Wrecking Itself Taking You With Me Poison the Well 3:22
19 Convoy Charlie Clouser 0:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Обитель зла 3» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Обитель зла 3» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Приложение киноафиши