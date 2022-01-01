|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Charlie Clouser
|0:49
|2
|Stupid Crazy
|Shadows Fall
|4:40
|3
|I'm So Sick (T-Virus Remix) [feat. The Legion of Doom]
|Flyleaf
|3:21
|4
|My World
|Emigrate
|4:17
|5
|Duality (Project Alice String Remix)
|Bayside
|3:02
|6
|Losing
|Charlie Clouser
|1:20
|7
|One Love (Extinction Remix) [feat. The Legion of Doom]
|Aiden
|4:02
|8
|Deathcar
|Fightstar
|3:58
|9
|I, Suicide
|Throwdown
|3:36
|10
|White Rabbit (SPC ECO Mix)
|Collide
|4:42
|11
|Paralyzed
|Chimaira
|3:07
|12
|Laser Tunnel
|Charlie Clouser
|0:28
|13
|Asleep On the Frontlines (Appliantz Remix)
|The Bled
|5:33
|14
|Catch Me
|City Sleeps
|3:22
|15
|Contagious
|Searchlight
|4:18
|16
|Scenotaph (DJA Infected Remix)
|Emanuel
|4:17
|17
|Sixth of June
|It Dies Today
|3:04
|18
|Wrecking Itself Taking You With Me
|Poison the Well
|3:22
|19
|Convoy
|Charlie Clouser
|0:44