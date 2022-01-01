|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Good Idea At the Time
|OK Go
|3:13
|2
|Spanish Stroll
|Mink DeVille
|3:39
|3
|Publish My Love
|Rogue Wave
|3:45
|4
|Goods (All In Your Head)
|Mates of State
|4:46
|5
|When I Write the Book
|Rockpile
|3:18
|6
|Hey You
|Tommy Stinson
|5:23
|7
|Beautiful Girl
|INXS
|3:30
|8
|Try Whistling This
|Neil Finn
|4:13
|9
|Harness and Wheel
|The Kingsbury Manx
|2:55
|10
|Lester Hayes
|Lateef & The Chief
|4:19
|11
|Blending In
|Mike Viola
|3:53
|12
|Better Never Than Late
|Two Hours Traffic
|2:58
|13
|Wanna Get Dead
|Tsar
|2:22
|14
|Out of His Mind
|Стефен Траск
|1:50
|15
|In the Land of Women
|Стефен Траск
|2:35