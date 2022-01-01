1 Black & White World/Main Title Jason Brandt 1:26

2 Graveside and the Mortuary Jason Brandt 6:37

3 Road Attack and Rescue Jason Brandt 1:32

4 Karen's Curiosity Jason Brandt 0:52

5 A Warning & The Assualt Begins Jason Brandt 1:55

6 The Barn and Resignation Jason Brandt 3:45

7 Alone In the Truck/Zombies Everywhere Jason Brandt 1:30

8 Where's Karen? Jason Brandt 1:04

9 Bullet In the Brain and the Showdown Jason Brandt 3:09

10 God Didn't Cause This and Ben's Money Jason Brandt 2:17

11 Attack On the Stairs Jason Brandt 1:45

12 Please Let Me In! Jason Brandt 0:55

13 Gerald Tovar, Jr. and the Undead Jason Brandt 4:51

14 Who's Dead? and Shovel Work Jason Brandt 2:19

15 Leaving the Farm and Two Bullets Jason Brandt 2:04

16 Family Reunion Jason Brandt 1:33

17 Betrayal and the Tovar Family Jason Brandt 3:46

18 The Beginning of the End/Barb & One Bullet Left Jason Brandt 7:03

19 Control Radford 4:02