|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Black & White World/Main Title
|Jason Brandt
|1:26
|2
|Graveside and the Mortuary
|Jason Brandt
|6:37
|3
|Road Attack and Rescue
|Jason Brandt
|1:32
|4
|Karen's Curiosity
|Jason Brandt
|0:52
|5
|A Warning & The Assualt Begins
|Jason Brandt
|1:55
|6
|The Barn and Resignation
|Jason Brandt
|3:45
|7
|Alone In the Truck/Zombies Everywhere
|Jason Brandt
|1:30
|8
|Where's Karen?
|Jason Brandt
|1:04
|9
|Bullet In the Brain and the Showdown
|Jason Brandt
|3:09
|10
|God Didn't Cause This and Ben's Money
|Jason Brandt
|2:17
|11
|Attack On the Stairs
|Jason Brandt
|1:45
|12
|Please Let Me In!
|Jason Brandt
|0:55
|13
|Gerald Tovar, Jr. and the Undead
|Jason Brandt
|4:51
|14
|Who's Dead? and Shovel Work
|Jason Brandt
|2:19
|15
|Leaving the Farm and Two Bullets
|Jason Brandt
|2:04
|16
|Family Reunion
|Jason Brandt
|1:33
|17
|Betrayal and the Tovar Family
|Jason Brandt
|3:46
|18
|The Beginning of the End/Barb & One Bullet Left
|Jason Brandt
|7:03
|19
|Control
|Radford
|4:02
|20
|Night of the Living Dead 3D Trailer Music
|Jason Brandt
|1:20