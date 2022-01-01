|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Don't Speak (I Came to Make a Bang!)
|Eagles of Death Metal
|2:50
|2
|Art of War (feat. Sizzle C)
|SWJ
|2:54
|3
|Be More Robotic
|E
|2:51
|4
|Eye of the Tiger
|Survivor
|4:06
|5
|Kung Fu Fighting
|Carl Douglas
|3:13
|6
|My Block
|Cham Pain
|2:43
|7
|He's Willy
|Ali Dee
|3:15
|8
|The Focus
|X5
|2:00
|9
|Pick It Up
|L.P.
|2:33
|10
|Throw Your Cash Up
|SWJ
|2:17
|11
|Lazy Pirate Day
|Ali Dee, Chris Davis, Zach Danziger
|2:06
|12
|The Moment
|X5
|2:52
|13
|Fire Fight
|E
|2:54
|14
|Bounce Dat Azz
|Dorian Childs
|3:20