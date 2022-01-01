|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Stripped
|Shiny Toy Guns
|3:36
|2
|A Forrest
|Lunar Click
|4:10
|3
|Blood (Chocolate Version)
|Sparklemotion
|3:41
|4
|How Soon Is Now?
|Bobby Gold
|5:01
|5
|New Skin
|NEW SKIN
|4:28
|6
|Terrible Lie
|Mercury Falls
|4:25
|7
|Out of City (Hot Bloody Chocolate Remix)
|Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil
|4:32
|8
|I Started Something
|Bow Wow Wow
|4:03
|9
|The Killing Moon
|The Distants
|4:50
|10
|Haunted When the Minutes Drag (Alleged Remix)
|Collide
|5:01
|11
|Chocolate
|Work
|4:08
|12
|Venus In Furs
|Black Rainbow
|4:07
|13
|Halloween
|Tre Lux
|4:20
|14
|Flesh for Fantasy
|Fiction Company
|4:02
|15
|Love Will Tear Us Apart
|Philistine
|3:26
|16
|Kissing a Wolf (Zara's Remix)
|Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil
|2:36