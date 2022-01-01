Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Кровь и шоколад Кровь и шоколад
Музыка из фильма «Кровь и шоколад» (2007)
Blood and Chocolate Кровь и шоколад 2007 / США
7.9 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Кровь и шоколад» (2007)

Blood & Chocolate (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Blood & Chocolate (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Shiny Toy Guns, Lunar Click, Sparklemotion, Bobby Gold, NEW SKIN, Mercury Falls, Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil, Bow Wow Wow, The Distants, Collide, Work, Black Rainbow, Tre Lux, Fiction Company, Philistine
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Stripped Shiny Toy Guns 3:36
2 A Forrest Lunar Click 4:10
3 Blood (Chocolate Version) Sparklemotion 3:41
4 How Soon Is Now? Bobby Gold 5:01
5 New Skin NEW SKIN 4:28
6 Terrible Lie Mercury Falls 4:25
7 Out of City (Hot Bloody Chocolate Remix) Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil 4:32
8 I Started Something Bow Wow Wow 4:03
9 The Killing Moon The Distants 4:50
10 Haunted When the Minutes Drag (Alleged Remix) Collide 5:01
11 Chocolate Work 4:08
12 Venus In Furs Black Rainbow 4:07
13 Halloween Tre Lux 4:20
14 Flesh for Fantasy Fiction Company 4:02
15 Love Will Tear Us Apart Philistine 3:26
16 Kissing a Wolf (Zara's Remix) Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil 2:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Кровь и шоколад» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Кровь и шоколад» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
