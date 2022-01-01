|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Pop! Goes My Heart
|Hugh Grant / Andrew Wyatt
|3:16
|2
|Buddha's Delight
|Haley Bennett / Pontus Winnberg
|2:49
|3
|Meaningless Kiss
|Hugh Grant / Adam Schlesinger
|3:49
|4
|Entering Bootytown
|Haley Bennett / Andrew Wyatt
|3:25
|5
|Way Back Into Love (Demo Version)
|Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore / Adam Schlesinger
|4:12
|6
|Tony the Beat
|The Sounds
|3:12
|7
|Dance With Me Tonight
|Hugh Grant / Clyde Lawrence
|3:01
|8
|Slam
|Haley Bennett / Marc Lawrence
|3:49
|9
|Don't Write Me Off
|Hugh Grant / Adam Schlesinger
|2:31
|10
|Way Back Into Love
|Haley Bennett, Hugh Grant / Adam Schlesinger
|4:38
|11
|Different Sound (Featuring Malte)
|Teddybears / Patrik Arve
|3:24
|12
|Love Autopsy
|Hugh Grant / Marc Lawrence
|0:40