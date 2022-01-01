Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы С глаз – долой, из чарта – вон! Музыка из фильма «С глаз – долой, из чарта – вон!» (2007)
Music and Lyrics By С глаз – долой, из чарта – вон! 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «С глаз – долой, из чарта – вон!» (2007)

Music and Lyrics (Music from the Motion Picture)
Music and Lyrics (Music from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Hugh Grant, Haley Bennett, Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore, The Sounds, Haley Bennett, Hugh Grant, Teddybears
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pop! Goes My Heart Hugh Grant / Andrew Wyatt 3:16
2 Buddha's Delight Haley Bennett / Pontus Winnberg 2:49
3 Meaningless Kiss Hugh Grant / Adam Schlesinger 3:49
4 Entering Bootytown Haley Bennett / Andrew Wyatt 3:25
5 Way Back Into Love (Demo Version) Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore / Adam Schlesinger 4:12
6 Tony the Beat The Sounds 3:12
7 Dance With Me Tonight Hugh Grant / Clyde Lawrence 3:01
8 Slam Haley Bennett / Marc Lawrence 3:49
9 Don't Write Me Off Hugh Grant / Adam Schlesinger 2:31
10 Way Back Into Love Haley Bennett, Hugh Grant / Adam Schlesinger 4:38
11 Different Sound (Featuring Malte) Teddybears / Patrik Arve 3:24
12 Love Autopsy Hugh Grant / Marc Lawrence 0:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «С глаз – долой, из чарта – вон!» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «С глаз – долой, из чарта – вон!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
