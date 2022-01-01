Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Зачарованная Зачарованная
Киноафиша Фильмы Зачарованная Музыка из мультфильма «Зачарованная» (2007)
Enchanted Зачарованная 2007 / США
7.5 Оцените
82 голоса
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Зачарованная» (2007)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Enchanted (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Enchanted (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Эми Адамс, Джеймс Марсден, Эми Адамс, Jon McLaughlin, Алан Менкен, Джеймс Марсден
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 True Love's Kiss Эми Адамс, Джеймс Марсден 3:13
2 Happy Working Song Эми Адамс 2:10
3 That's How You Know Эми Адамс 3:49
4 So Close Jon McLaughlin 3:47
5 Andalasia Алан Менкен 1:47
6 Into the Well Алан Менкен 4:42
7 Robert Says Goodbye Алан Менкен 3:16
8 Nathaniel and Pip Алан Менкен 4:02
9 Prince Edward's Search Алан Менкен 2:24
10 Girls Gone Shopping Алан Менкен 1:41
11 Narissa Arrives Алан Менкен 1:34
12 Storybook Ending Алан Менкен 10:44
13 Enchanted Suite Алан Менкен 4:32
14 That's Amore Джеймс Марсден 3:07
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Зачарованная» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Зачарованная» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Приложение киноафиши