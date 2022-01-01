|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|True Love's Kiss
|Эми Адамс, Джеймс Марсден
|3:13
|2
|Happy Working Song
|Эми Адамс
|2:10
|3
|That's How You Know
|Эми Адамс
|3:49
|4
|So Close
|Jon McLaughlin
|3:47
|5
|Andalasia
|Алан Менкен
|1:47
|6
|Into the Well
|Алан Менкен
|4:42
|7
|Robert Says Goodbye
|Алан Менкен
|3:16
|8
|Nathaniel and Pip
|Алан Менкен
|4:02
|9
|Prince Edward's Search
|Алан Менкен
|2:24
|10
|Girls Gone Shopping
|Алан Менкен
|1:41
|11
|Narissa Arrives
|Алан Менкен
|1:34
|12
|Storybook Ending
|Алан Менкен
|10:44
|13
|Enchanted Suite
|Алан Менкен
|4:32
|14
|That's Amore
|Джеймс Марсден
|3:07