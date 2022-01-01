|1
|Blood Diamond Titles
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:32
|2
|Crossing the Bridge
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:42
|3
|Village Attack
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:52
|4
|Ruf Kidnaps Dia
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|3:02
|5
|Archer & Solomon Hike
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:56
|6
|Maddy & Archer
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:57
|7
|Solomon Finds Family
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:09
|8
|Fall of Freetown
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|4:46
|9
|Did You Bury It?
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:37
|10
|Archer Sells Diamond
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:40
|11
|Goodbyes
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:41
|12
|Your Son Is Gone
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:21
|13
|Diamond Mine Bombed
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|4:31
|14
|Solomon's Helping Hand
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:12
|15
|G8 Conference
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:36
|16
|Solomon & Archer Escape
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:12
|17
|I Can Carry You
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:31
|18
|Your Mother Loves You
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:24
|19
|Thought I'd Never Call?
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|3:56
|20
|London
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:39
|21
|Solomon Vandy
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:12
|22
|Ankala
|Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars
|4:13
|23
|Baai
|Emmanuel Jal, Abdel Gadir Salim / Emmanuel Jal
|4:38
|24
|When Da Dawgs Come Out To Play (feat. Masta Kent & Bullet Rhymes)
|Bai Burea, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan / Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
|3:20