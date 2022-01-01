Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Кровавый алмаз» (2006)
Blood Diamond Кровавый алмаз 2006 / США
Музыка из фильма «Кровавый алмаз» (2006)

Blood Diamond (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Blood Diamond (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars, Emmanuel Jal, Abdel Gadir Salim, Bai Burea, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Blood Diamond Titles James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:32
2 Crossing the Bridge James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:42
3 Village Attack James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:52
4 Ruf Kidnaps Dia James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 3:02
5 Archer & Solomon Hike James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:56
6 Maddy & Archer James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:57
7 Solomon Finds Family James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:09
8 Fall of Freetown James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 4:46
9 Did You Bury It? James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:37
10 Archer Sells Diamond James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:40
11 Goodbyes James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:41
12 Your Son Is Gone James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:21
13 Diamond Mine Bombed James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 4:31
14 Solomon's Helping Hand James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:12
15 G8 Conference James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:36
16 Solomon & Archer Escape James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:12
17 I Can Carry You James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:31
18 Your Mother Loves You James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:24
19 Thought I'd Never Call? James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 3:56
20 London James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:39
21 Solomon Vandy James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:12
22 Ankala Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars 4:13
23 Baai Emmanuel Jal, Abdel Gadir Salim / Emmanuel Jal 4:38
24 When Da Dawgs Come Out To Play (feat. Masta Kent & Bullet Rhymes) Bai Burea, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan / Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 3:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Кровавый алмаз» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Кровавый алмаз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
