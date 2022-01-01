|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hong Kong Garden
|Siouxsie & The Banshees / Siouxsie Sioux
|3:11
|2
|Aphrodisiac
|Bow Wow Wow / Annabella Lwin
|2:58
|3
|What Ever Happened
|The Strokes / Julian Casablancas
|2:49
|4
|Pulling Our Weight
|The Radio Dept. / Martin Larsson
|3:21
|5
|Ceremony
|New Order / Stephen Morris
|4:23
|6
|Natural's Not in It
|Gang of Four / Jon King
|3:07
|7
|I Want Candy (Kevin Shields Remix)
|Bow Wow Wow / Bert Berns
|2:40
|8
|Kings of the Wild Frontier
|Adam & The Ants / Marco Pirroni
|3:56
|9
|Concerto in G
|Roger Neill / Антонио Вивальди
|2:32
|10
|The Melody of a Fallen Tree
|Windsor for the Derby / Jason McNeely
|8:16
|11
|I Don't Like It Like This
|The Radio Dept. / Johan Duncanson
|4:08
|12
|Plainsong
|The Cure
|5:08
|13
|Intro Versailles
|Brian Reitzell / Richard Beggs
|0:37
|14
|Jynweythek Ylow
|Aphex Twin / Richard James
|2:35
|15
|Opus 17
|Dustin O'Halloran
|2:04
|16
|Il Secondo Giorno (Instrumental)
|AIR / Nicolas Godin
|4:57
|17
|Keen On Boys
|The Radio Dept. / Martin Larsson
|4:50
|18
|Opus 23
|Dustin O'Halloran
|3:08
|19
|Les Barricades Mysterious
|Patricia Mabee / François Couperin le Grand
|2:36
|20
|Fools Rush In (Kevin Shields Remix)
|Bow Wow Wow / Rube Bloom
|2:17
|21
|Avril 14th
|Aphex Twin / Richard James
|1:59
|22
|Sonatas for Harpsichord (Miscellaneous): Sonata in D Minor, K. 213: Andante
|Patricia Mabee / Domenico Scarlatti
|4:23
|23
|Tommib Help Buss
|Squarepusher / Tom Jenkinson
|2:10
|24
|Tristes Apprets, Pales Flambeaux
|Agnes Mellon / Жан-Филипп Рамо
|5:53
|25
|Opus 36
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:45
|26
|All Cats Are Grey
|The Cure
|5:23