Мария Антуанетта Мария Антуанетта
Киноафиша Фильмы Мария Антуанетта Музыка из фильма «Мария Антуанетта» (2006)
Marie Antoinette Мария Антуанетта 2006 / Япония / Франция / США
7.5 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Мария Антуанетта» (2006)

Marie Antoinette (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Marie Antoinette (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Siouxsie & The Banshees, Bow Wow Wow, The Strokes, The Radio Dept., New Order, Gang of Four, Adam & The Ants, Roger Neill, Windsor for the Derby, The Cure, Brian Reitzell, Aphex Twin, Dustin O'Halloran, AIR, Patricia Mabee, Squarepusher, Agnes Mellon
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hong Kong Garden Siouxsie & The Banshees / Siouxsie Sioux 3:11
2 Aphrodisiac Bow Wow Wow / Annabella Lwin 2:58
3 What Ever Happened The Strokes / Julian Casablancas 2:49
4 Pulling Our Weight The Radio Dept. / Martin Larsson 3:21
5 Ceremony New Order / Stephen Morris 4:23
6 Natural's Not in It Gang of Four / Jon King 3:07
7 I Want Candy (Kevin Shields Remix) Bow Wow Wow / Bert Berns 2:40
8 Kings of the Wild Frontier Adam & The Ants / Marco Pirroni 3:56
9 Concerto in G Roger Neill / Антонио Вивальди 2:32
10 The Melody of a Fallen Tree Windsor for the Derby / Jason McNeely 8:16
11 I Don't Like It Like This The Radio Dept. / Johan Duncanson 4:08
12 Plainsong The Cure 5:08
13 Intro Versailles Brian Reitzell / Richard Beggs 0:37
14 Jynweythek Ylow Aphex Twin / Richard James 2:35
15 Opus 17 Dustin O'Halloran 2:04
16 Il Secondo Giorno (Instrumental) AIR / Nicolas Godin 4:57
17 Keen On Boys The Radio Dept. / Martin Larsson 4:50
18 Opus 23 Dustin O'Halloran 3:08
19 Les Barricades Mysterious Patricia Mabee / François Couperin le Grand 2:36
20 Fools Rush In (Kevin Shields Remix) Bow Wow Wow / Rube Bloom 2:17
21 Avril 14th Aphex Twin / Richard James 1:59
22 Sonatas for Harpsichord (Miscellaneous): Sonata in D Minor, K. 213: Andante Patricia Mabee / Domenico Scarlatti 4:23
23 Tommib Help Buss Squarepusher / Tom Jenkinson 2:10
24 Tristes Apprets, Pales Flambeaux Agnes Mellon / Жан-Филипп Рамо 5:53
25 Opus 36 Dustin O'Halloran 1:45
26 All Cats Are Grey The Cure 5:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мария Антуанетта» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мария Антуанетта» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
