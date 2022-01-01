|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|What I've Done
|LINKIN PARK
|3:26
|2
|Doomsday Clock
|The Smashing Pumpkins / William Patrick Corgan
|3:43
|3
|This Moment
|Disturbed
|3:06
|4
|Before It's Too Late (Sam and Mikaela's Theme)
|The Goo Goo Dolls / Johnny Rzeznik
|3:06
|5
|Pretty Handsome Awkward
|The Used
|3:35
|6
|Passion's Killing Floor
|HIM / Valo
|5:11
|7
|What's It Feel Like to Be a Ghost? (Edit)
|Taking Back Sunday
|3:43
|8
|Second to None (Featuring Mike Shinoda)
|Styles of Beyond
|3:07
|9
|End of the World
|Armor for Sleep
|4:11
|10
|Retina and the Sky
|Idiot Pilot
|3:38
|11
|Technical Difficulties
|Julien-K
|4:20
|12
|Transformers Theme
|MUTEMATH
|2:46