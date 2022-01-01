Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Трансформеры Трансформеры
Киноафиша Фильмы Трансформеры Музыка из фильма «Трансформеры» (2007)
Transformers Трансформеры 2007 / США
8.3 Оцените
213 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Трансформеры» (2007)

Вся информация о фильме
Transformers (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Transformers (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. LINKIN PARK, The Smashing Pumpkins, Disturbed, The Goo Goo Dolls, The Used, HIM, Taking Back Sunday, Styles of Beyond, Armor for Sleep, Idiot Pilot, Julien-K, MUTEMATH
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 What I've Done LINKIN PARK 3:26
2 Doomsday Clock The Smashing Pumpkins / William Patrick Corgan 3:43
3 This Moment Disturbed 3:06
4 Before It's Too Late (Sam and Mikaela's Theme) The Goo Goo Dolls / Johnny Rzeznik 3:06
5 Pretty Handsome Awkward The Used 3:35
6 Passion's Killing Floor HIM / Valo 5:11
7 What's It Feel Like to Be a Ghost? (Edit) Taking Back Sunday 3:43
8 Second to None (Featuring Mike Shinoda) Styles of Beyond 3:07
9 End of the World Armor for Sleep 4:11
10 Retina and the Sky Idiot Pilot 3:38
11 Technical Difficulties Julien-K 4:20
12 Transformers Theme MUTEMATH 2:46
Доступен список песен из фильма «Трансформеры» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Трансформеры» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши