Козырные тузы Козырные тузы
Музыка из фильма «Козырные тузы» (2007)
Smokin' Aces Козырные тузы 2007 / Великобритания / США / Франция
7.2 Оцените
23 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Козырные тузы» (2007)

Smokin' Aces (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Smokin' Aces (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. The Prodigy, John Cale, Motörhead, The Stooges, Common, Skull Snaps, Nilton Castro, Bernard "Pretty" Purdie, Joe Baton, GZA, The Bees, Ennio Morricone, The Make-Up, Trivium, Clint Mansell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 First Warning The Prodigy 4:21
2 Big White Cloud John Cale 4:05
3 Ace of Spades Motörhead 2:48
4 Down On the Street The Stooges 3:46
5 Play Your Cards Right (feat. Bilal) Common 3:10
6 Trespassing Skull Snaps 4:00
7 Segura o sambura Nilton Castro 2:55
8 Touch Me Again Bernard "Pretty" Purdie 4:24
9 Under the Street Lamp Joe Baton 2:52
10 I Gotcha Back (feat. Killah Priest) GZA 5:00
11 I Love You The Bees 4:34
12 Morte di un soldato Ennio Morricone 3:12
13 Save Yourself The Make-Up 3:22
14 Like Light to the Flies Trivium 5:44
15 F.B.I. Clint Mansell 3:01
16 Shell Shock Clint Mansell 3:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Козырные тузы» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Козырные тузы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
