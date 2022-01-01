|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|First Warning
|The Prodigy
|4:21
|2
|Big White Cloud
|John Cale
|4:05
|3
|Ace of Spades
|Motörhead
|2:48
|4
|Down On the Street
|The Stooges
|3:46
|5
|Play Your Cards Right (feat. Bilal)
|Common
|3:10
|6
|Trespassing
|Skull Snaps
|4:00
|7
|Segura o sambura
|Nilton Castro
|2:55
|8
|Touch Me Again
|Bernard "Pretty" Purdie
|4:24
|9
|Under the Street Lamp
|Joe Baton
|2:52
|10
|I Gotcha Back (feat. Killah Priest)
|GZA
|5:00
|11
|I Love You
|The Bees
|4:34
|12
|Morte di un soldato
|Ennio Morricone
|3:12
|13
|Save Yourself
|The Make-Up
|3:22
|14
|Like Light to the Flies
|Trivium
|5:44
|15
|F.B.I.
|Clint Mansell
|3:01
|16
|Shell Shock
|Clint Mansell
|3:09