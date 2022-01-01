|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Are You Watching Closely?
|The Prestige / David Julyan
|1:51
|2
|Colorado Springs
|The Prestige
|4:15
|3
|The Light Field
|The Prestige
|1:51
|4
|Borden Meets Sarah
|The Prestige
|2:12
|5
|Adagio for Julia
|The Prestige / David Julyan
|2:04
|6
|A New Trick
|The Prestige / David Julyan
|4:30
|7
|The Journal
|The Prestige
|2:55
|8
|The Transported Man
|The Prestige
|2:37
|9
|No, Not Today
|The Prestige
|2:32
|10
|Caught
|The Prestige
|1:39
|11
|Cutter Returns
|The Prestige
|2:13
|12
|The Real Transported Man
|The Prestige
|2:29
|13
|Man's Reach Exceeds His Imagination
|The Prestige
|2:08
|14
|Goodbye to Jess
|The Prestige
|2:54
|15
|Sacrifice
|The Prestige
|5:15
|16
|The Price of a Good Trick
|The Prestige
|5:06
|17
|The Prestige
|The Prestige
|1:40