Престиж
The Prestige Престиж 2006 / США / Великобритания
8.3
81 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 8.5
Музыка из фильма «Престиж» (2006)

The Prestige (Original Score)
The Prestige (Original Score) 17 композиций. The Prestige
1 Are You Watching Closely? The Prestige / David Julyan 1:51
2 Colorado Springs The Prestige 4:15
3 The Light Field The Prestige 1:51
4 Borden Meets Sarah The Prestige 2:12
5 Adagio for Julia The Prestige / David Julyan 2:04
6 A New Trick The Prestige / David Julyan 4:30
7 The Journal The Prestige 2:55
8 The Transported Man The Prestige 2:37
9 No, Not Today The Prestige 2:32
10 Caught The Prestige 1:39
11 Cutter Returns The Prestige 2:13
12 The Real Transported Man The Prestige 2:29
13 Man's Reach Exceeds His Imagination The Prestige 2:08
14 Goodbye to Jess The Prestige 2:54
15 Sacrifice The Prestige 5:15
16 The Price of a Good Trick The Prestige 5:06
17 The Prestige The Prestige 1:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Престиж» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Престиж» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
