|1
|Main Titles: Funny Face / 'S Wonderful
|Kay Thompson / Ira Gershwin
|1:35
|2
|Think Pink
|Kay Thompson / Leonard Gershe
|2:15
|3
|How Long Has This Been Going On?
|Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин
|5:05
|4
|How Long Has This Been Going On? (Reprise)
|Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire / Джордж Гершвин
|1:07
|5
|Funny Face
|Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin
|3:44
|6
|Bonjour, Paris
|Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Roger Edens
|6:06
|7
|Basal Metabolism (Based On How Long Has This Been Going On)
|Fred Astaire / Alexander Courage
|2:54
|8
|Let's Kiss and Make Up
|Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin
|4:47
|9
|He Loves and She Loves
|Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin
|5:01
|10
|On How To Be Lovely
|Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Roger Edens
|2:41
|11
|Bonjour, Paris
|Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин
|1:00
|12
|Clap Yo' Hands
|Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson / Ira Gershwin
|3:32
|13
|'S Wonderful
|Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин
|2:09
|14
|Funny Face (Alt. Version)
|Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin
|3:25
|15
|Think Pink (Alt. Version)
|Kay Thompson / Leonard Gershe
|6:32
|16
|How Long Has This Been Going On? (Alt. Version)
|Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин
|4:30
|17
|Bonjour, Paris (Alt. Version)
|Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Leonard Gershe
|5:02
|18
|He Loves and She Loves (Alt. Version)
|Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin
|4:57
|19
|On How To Be Lovely (Alt. Version)
|Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Roger Edens
|2:31
|20
|Clap Yo' Hands (Alt. Version)
|Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson / Ira Gershwin
|4:05
|21
|'S Wonderful (Alt. Version)
|Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин
|2:21