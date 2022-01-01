Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Забавная мордашка» (1957)
Funny Face Забавная мордашка 1957 / США
Музыка из фильма «Забавная мордашка» (1957)

Funny Face (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition]
Funny Face (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition] 21 композиция. Kay Thompson, Одри Хепберн, Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire, Fred Astaire, Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson, Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson
Funny Face (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Mono Version)
Funny Face (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Mono Version) 12 композиций. Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson, Choeurs, Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson, Choeurs, Kay Thompson, Fred Astaire, Adolph Deutsch et son orchestre, Kay Thompson, Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн
Funny Face (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Funny Face (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson, Одри Хепберн, Alfred Deutsch and His Orchestra, Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson, Kay Thompson, Одри Хепберн, Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Titles: Funny Face / 'S Wonderful Kay Thompson / Ira Gershwin 1:35
2 Think Pink Kay Thompson / Leonard Gershe 2:15
3 How Long Has This Been Going On? Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин 5:05
4 How Long Has This Been Going On? (Reprise) Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire / Джордж Гершвин 1:07
5 Funny Face Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 3:44
6 Bonjour, Paris Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Roger Edens 6:06
7 Basal Metabolism (Based On How Long Has This Been Going On) Fred Astaire / Alexander Courage 2:54
8 Let's Kiss and Make Up Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 4:47
9 He Loves and She Loves Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 5:01
10 On How To Be Lovely Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Roger Edens 2:41
11 Bonjour, Paris Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин 1:00
12 Clap Yo' Hands Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson / Ira Gershwin 3:32
13 'S Wonderful Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин 2:09
14 Funny Face (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 3:25
15 Think Pink (Alt. Version) Kay Thompson / Leonard Gershe 6:32
16 How Long Has This Been Going On? (Alt. Version) Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин 4:30
17 Bonjour, Paris (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Leonard Gershe 5:02
18 He Loves and She Loves (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 4:57
19 On How To Be Lovely (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Roger Edens 2:31
20 Clap Yo' Hands (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson / Ira Gershwin 4:05
21 'S Wonderful (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин 2:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Забавная мордашка» (1957) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Забавная мордашка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
