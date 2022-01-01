1 Main Titles: Funny Face / 'S Wonderful Kay Thompson / Ira Gershwin 1:35

2 Think Pink Kay Thompson / Leonard Gershe 2:15

3 How Long Has This Been Going On? Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин 5:05

4 How Long Has This Been Going On? (Reprise) Одри Хепберн, Fred Astaire / Джордж Гершвин 1:07

5 Funny Face Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 3:44

6 Bonjour, Paris Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Roger Edens 6:06

7 Basal Metabolism (Based On How Long Has This Been Going On) Fred Astaire / Alexander Courage 2:54

8 Let's Kiss and Make Up Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 4:47

9 He Loves and She Loves Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 5:01

10 On How To Be Lovely Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Roger Edens 2:41

11 Bonjour, Paris Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин 1:00

12 Clap Yo' Hands Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson / Ira Gershwin 3:32

13 'S Wonderful Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин 2:09

14 Funny Face (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 3:25

15 Think Pink (Alt. Version) Kay Thompson / Leonard Gershe 6:32

16 How Long Has This Been Going On? (Alt. Version) Одри Хепберн / Джордж Гершвин 4:30

17 Bonjour, Paris (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Leonard Gershe 5:02

18 He Loves and She Loves (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire / Ira Gershwin 4:57

19 On How To Be Lovely (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire, Одри Хепберн, Kay Thompson / Roger Edens 2:31

20 Clap Yo' Hands (Alt. Version) Fred Astaire, Kay Thompson / Ira Gershwin 4:05